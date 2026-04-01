The DAO Impact Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

The DAO Impact Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2026 ACR Conference Spouse/ Guest Registration

301 W Dekalb Pike

King of Prussia, PA 19406, USA

General Conference Registration (gala not included)
$125

This ticket ensures access to the conference signature events including the following:

-Welcome Reception at Top Golf

-Gold Jacket Ceremony Featuring Brandon Chambers

-ACR Public Meeting

Sip & Paint at Evansburg Vinyard

-School Dayz Rep Your College/Colors Party

Access Registration (Gala included)
$250

This ticket ensures access to all general conference events with the Reach for the Stars Gala and Awards Night included.

Add a donation for The DAO Impact Foundation, Inc.

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