2026 ACR Conference Spouse/ Guest Registration

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About this event
This ticket ensures access to the conference signature events including the following:
-Welcome Reception at Top Golf
-Gold Jacket Ceremony Featuring Brandon Chambers
-ACR Public Meeting
Sip & Paint at Evansburg Vinyard
-School Dayz Rep Your College/Colors Party
This ticket ensures access to all general conference events with the Reach for the Stars Gala and Awards Night included.
$
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