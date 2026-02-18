Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club

Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club

About this event

2026 Action Pistol Club - Multi Purpose Range

9580 Malech Rd

San Jose, CA 95138, USA

Group 1 / New Shooters
$30

Required for all if you are not already in Group 2 or an RO regardless of experience. Become a full SCVRC member for 50% discount (https://scvrc.com/membership)

Group 2
$30

Become a full SCVRC member for 50% discount (https://scvrc.com/membership)

RSO
$30

If you are not one of the 1st RSOs signed up to help with Group 1 and a full member - please sign up here. Become a full SCVRC member for 50% discount (https://scvrc.com/membership)

