2026 Action Pistol Club - Multi Purpose Range

About this event
Required for all if you are not already in Group 2 or an RO regardless of experience. Become a full SCVRC member for 50% discount (https://scvrc.com/membership)
Become a full SCVRC member for 50% discount (https://scvrc.com/membership)
If you are not one of the 1st RSOs signed up to help with Group 1 and a full member - please sign up here. Become a full SCVRC member for 50% discount (https://scvrc.com/membership)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!