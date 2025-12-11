2026 Ad Payment and Sponsorship Submissions

IMPORTANT: We recommend you send a check to the physical address: Miss Tennessee, c/o Colene Trent, P.O. Box 10261, Jackson, TN 38305. You can pay via direct bank transfer for amounts up to $9, 999.99 using this form. When you choose the ACH payment method, you won't immediately see a field to enter their information as you would for a credit card payment. Instead, click on "proceed to payment" at the bottom of the page, and you will be asked to enter your banking information. Business/Sponsor receives a full-page color program book ad near the front of program book, 10 social media posts and 5 short-form videos, 4 season tickets in the VIP section, four copies of the program book, recognition from stage during each preliminary and finals night, three appearances by Miss Tennessee, a scholarship named in their honor, and presenting sponsorship status