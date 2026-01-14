Admirals Baseball Academy

Hosted by

Admirals Baseball Academy

About this event

2026 Admirals Crab Feed

1276 Callen St

Vacaville, CA 95688, USA

Single Ticket
$95

Single ticket

Single Sponsor
$1,000

Logo featured on event signage, 8 event tickets, 1 bottle of wine, and $25 raffle tickets

Double Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on event materials and banners, reserved table for 8 guests, recognition during the event, 2 bottles of wine, and $50 in raffle tickets

Triple Sponsor
$3,500

Company logo centerpiece, logo on event materials and banners, reserved table for 8 guests, recognition during the event announcements, 2 bottles of wine, 8 drink tickets, logo on thank you banner to hang in both facilities for a year, and $100 in raffle tickets

Home Run Sponsor
$5,000

Company logo centerpiece, special gift, premium logo on all event materials, banners, and digital promotions, VIP table for 10 guests with priority seating, recognition during the event announcements, personal banner to hang in both facilities for a year, 10 drink wristbands, and 500 raffle tickets

Grand Slam Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive title sponsor for the even ("Crab Feed Present by {your business}), company logo centerpiece, special gift, Premium logo on all event materials, banners, and digital promotions, VIP table for 20 guests with priority seating, recognition during the event announcements, opportunity to address attendees during the event, personal banner to hang in both facilities for a year, 20 drink wristbands, and 500 raffle tickets

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