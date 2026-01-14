2026 Admirals Crab Feed

Hosted by
About this event
Single ticket
Logo featured on event signage, 8 event tickets, 1 bottle of wine, and $25 raffle tickets
Logo on event materials and banners, reserved table for 8 guests, recognition during the event, 2 bottles of wine, and $50 in raffle tickets
Company logo centerpiece, logo on event materials and banners, reserved table for 8 guests, recognition during the event announcements, 2 bottles of wine, 8 drink tickets, logo on thank you banner to hang in both facilities for a year, and $100 in raffle tickets
Company logo centerpiece, special gift, premium logo on all event materials, banners, and digital promotions, VIP table for 10 guests with priority seating, recognition during the event announcements, personal banner to hang in both facilities for a year, 10 drink wristbands, and 500 raffle tickets
Exclusive title sponsor for the even ("Crab Feed Present by {your business}), company logo centerpiece, special gift, Premium logo on all event materials, banners, and digital promotions, VIP table for 20 guests with priority seating, recognition during the event announcements, opportunity to address attendees during the event, personal banner to hang in both facilities for a year, 20 drink wristbands, and 500 raffle tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!