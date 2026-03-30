2026 Admission - 🎆3rd OF JULY FIREWORKS & MUSIC EXTRAVAGANZA! 🎶

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Early Bird Special! Buy your ticket by 06/30/26 and SAVE!
General Admission - Youth 6-11 years old
GA tickets purchased 7/1/26 to 7/3/26
Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ VIP Parking with a complimentary golf cart or pedicab ride to the front door ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ 1 Complimentary Drink Ticket ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks
Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ 1 Complimentary Drink Ticket ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks
55
Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks
20
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