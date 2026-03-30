Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol Foundation

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol Foundation

About this event

2026 Admission - 🎆3rd OF JULY FIREWORKS & MUSIC EXTRAVAGANZA! 🎶

390 Morris St

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

Early Bird Special - Adult 12 and up
$17

Early Bird Special! Buy your ticket by 06/30/26 and SAVE!

General Admission - Youth 6-11 years old
$5

General Admission - Youth 6-11 years old

General Admission - Adult 12 and up
$20

GA tickets purchased 7/1/26 to 7/3/26

Premium Admission - Adult - WITH PARKING PASS
$60

Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ VIP Parking with a complimentary golf cart or pedicab ride to the front door ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ 1 Complimentary Drink Ticket ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks

Premium Admission -Adult - NO PARKING PASS
$50


Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ 1 Complimentary Drink Ticket ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks

55

Premium Admission - Youth 6-11 years old
$20

Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks

20

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