2026 Admission - 🎆3rd OF JULY FIREWORKS & MUSIC EXTRAVAGANZA! 🎶

Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ VIP Parking with a complimentary golf cart or pedicab ride to the front door ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ 1 Complimentary Drink Ticket ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks