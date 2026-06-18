Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol Foundation

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Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol Foundation

About this event

2026 Admission - 🎆3rd OF JULY - PREMIUM & PARKING UPGRADES

390 Morris St

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

General Admission UPGRADE to Premium - Adult (NO PARKING)
$35


Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ 1 Complimentary Drink Ticket ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks

55

General Admission UPGRADE to Premium - Youth 6-11 years old
$15

Experience the ultimate VIP treatment inside the temperature-controlled Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, plus enjoy an exclusive outdoor viewing area! Your Premier Ticket includes: ✅ Indoor Seating with air conditioning and access to indoor restrooms ✅ Appetizers & Desserts served charcuterie-style ✅ 1 Complimentary Non-Alchoholic Drink Ticket ✅ Exclusive Live Music performance inside the center, separate from the main show ✅ Reserved Outdoor Grass Area in front of the Community Center, offering prime views of the fireworks

20

Premium w/out Parking UPGRADE to include Parking
$5
General Admission UPGRADE to Premium with Parking
$40
Non-Ticket Holders: Premium Ticket with Parking
$60
Non-Ticket Holders: Premium Ticket without Parking
$55
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