2026 Admission | Opus 40 Daily + Tours

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 11am.



Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.





Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.



Kindly Note:



Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.



Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.



Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.