Opus 40 Inc

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Opus 40 Inc

About this event

2026 Admission | Opus 40 Daily + Tours

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

General admission item
General admission
$20

Admission to the Sculpture Park

General Admission + Guided Tour @ 11am.
$35

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 11am.

Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

General Admission + Guided Tour @ 2pm. Saturday- Sunday ONLY
$35

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 2pm.

Tour departs promptly at 2p from the Gift Shop.


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

Ulster County Residents - General Admission item
Ulster County Residents - General Admission
$16

A special reduced admission rate for our closest neighbors. Please present proof of residency at check-in.

Ulster County Admission + Tour @ 11am
$31

Ulster County Resident Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 11am.

Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.


Please show verification of residency at check-in.

Ulster County Admission + Tour @ 2pm (Saturday- Sunday ONLY)
$31

Ulster County Resident Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 2pm.

Tour departs promptly at 2pm from the Gift Shop.


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.


Please show verification of residency at check-in.

Student & Senior Admission item
Student & Senior Admission
$13

Kindly Note:

Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.

Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.

Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

Student & Senior Admission + Guided Tour @ 11am.
$25

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 11am.

Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

Kindly Note:

Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.

Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.

Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

Student & Senior Admission + Guided Tour @ 2pm Sa- Su Only
$25

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 2pm.

Tour departs promptly at 2pm from the Gift Shop.


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

Kindly Note:

Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.

Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.

Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under item
Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under
$6

For the littlest sculptors!

Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under + Guided Tour @ 11a
$9

For the littlest sculptors who will accompany caregivers on a tour @ 11a

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

Child Admission - Under 5 + Guided Tour @ 2pm Sa- Su Only
$9

For the littlest sculptors who will accompany caregivers on a tour @ 2pm

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.

Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

Member Guest item
Member Guest
$5
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