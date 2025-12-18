2026 Adult Social Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Entry ticket includes 1 sheet of raffle basket tickets
Couples discount - Entry ticket includes 1 sheet of raffle basket tickets
1 random raffle basket ticket sheet which has 25 individual tickets for baskets, given to you upon entry.
3 random raffle basket ticket sheets which has 25 individual tickets on each for baskets, given to you upon entry.
15 total randomized tickets for 50/50. Given to you upon entry.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!