🍊2026 Advanced Citrus Grafting Workshop and CCPP order form

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Includes the class, a C35 or Macrophylla citrus rootstock, and a stick of certified virus-free budwood from CCPP. You'll go home with your own dream custom grafted citrus tree!
This is a full stick of certified virus-free scionwood from the Citrus Clonal Protection Program (CCPP). Each stick contains 5-6 buds. We'll follow up with an email where you can make your specific selections from the catalog. All selections must be made by April 5th.
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