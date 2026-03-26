Monterey Bay CRFG

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Monterey Bay CRFG

About this event

🍊2026 Advanced Citrus Grafting Workshop and CCPP order form

1900 17th Ave

Santa Cruz, CA 95062, USA

Citrus Grafting Workshop
$25

Includes the class, a C35 or Macrophylla citrus rootstock, and a stick of certified virus-free budwood from CCPP. You'll go home with your own dream custom grafted citrus tree!

CCPP Citrus Scionwood
$10

This is a full stick of certified virus-free scionwood from the Citrus Clonal Protection Program (CCPP). Each stick contains 5-6 buds. We'll follow up with an email where you can make your specific selections from the catalog. All selections must be made by April 5th.

C35 Citrus Rootstock
$5
C35 for oranges, mandarins, grapefruits, pumelos.
Macrophylla Citrus Rootstock
$5
Mac for lemons, limes, calamondin, kumquats.
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