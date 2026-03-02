Think Regeneration NFP

Hosted by

Think Regeneration NFP

About this event

2026 Advancing Food Is Medicine Partnership Opportunities

Soil Steward Partner
$500

Soil Steward Partners receive:

  • Logo on all AFIM materials (digital, print, and in-room signage)
  • 1 free admission ticket to the AFIM Summit


Exhibitor Table Partner
$2,500

Exhibitor Table Partners receive:

  • One 6’ or 8’ table on the main meeting floor
  • Logo on all AFIM materials (digital, print, and in-room signage)
  • On-stage verbal recognition
  • Featured 1x in Think Regeneration’s newsletter
  • 2 free admission tickets to the AFIM Summit


Private Room Partner
$3,500

Private Room Partners receive:

  • Exclusive access to a private room
  • One 6’ or 8’ table on the main meeting floor
  • Logo on all AFIM materials (digital, print, and in-room signage)
  • On-stage verbal recognition
  • Featured 1x in Think Regeneration’s newsletter
  • 3 free admission tickets to the AFIM Summit


Speaker Introduction Partner
$5,000

Speaker Introduction Partners receive:

  • 5 minutes of stage time to introduce your business and a speaker
  • Logo on all AFIM materials (digital, print and in-room signage)
  • On-stage verbal recognition
  • Featured 1x in Think Regeneration’s newsletter
  • 3 free admission tickets to the AFIM Summit
Community Intensive Partner: Local Food Supply Chain
$5,000

Be the exclusive partner for the Local Food Supply Chain Intensive:

  • On-stage recognition during the intensive
  • 3 free admission tickets to the AFIM Summit
  • Featured 1x in Think Regeneration’s newsletter
  • Support scholarship opportunities for this program
Community Intensive Partner: Food Is Medicine
$5,000

Be the exclusive partner for the Food Is Medicine Intensive:

  • On-stage recognition during the intensive
  • 3 free admission tickets to the AFIM Summit
  • Featured 1x in Think Regeneration’s newsletter
  • Support scholarship opportunities for this program
Impact Leader
$20,000

This partnership positions your organization as a leader within the national food-is- medicine movement. The Impact Leader level is for organizations that want to do more than support an event; they want to help shape the future of our food and healthcare systems.


This is “positioned influence” across all AFIM programs, not passive visibility.

  • AFIM Summit Oct 20–21, 2026
  • Local Food Supply Chain Workshops (OK & KS)
  • Ongoing AFIM mentoring program exposure
  • 5 minutes of stage time to introduce your organization and a keynote speaker
  • Premium logo placement across all AFIM materials
  • Featured 2x in Think Regeneration’s newsletter
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