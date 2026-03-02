2026 Advancing Food Is Medicine Partnership Opportunities

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About this event
Soil Steward Partners receive:
Exhibitor Table Partners receive:
Private Room Partners receive:
Speaker Introduction Partners receive:
Be the exclusive partner for the Local Food Supply Chain Intensive:
Be the exclusive partner for the Food Is Medicine Intensive:
This partnership positions your organization as a leader within the national food-is- medicine movement. The Impact Leader level is for organizations that want to do more than support an event; they want to help shape the future of our food and healthcare systems.
This is “positioned influence” across all AFIM programs, not passive visibility.
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