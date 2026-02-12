Think Regeneration NFP

Hosted by

Think Regeneration NFP

About this event

2026 Advancing Food Is Medicine: Regenerating Communities

7479 W Simpson Rd

Edmond, OK 73025, USA

Networking & Meals
$35

Includes networking on Oct 20, breakfast and lunch on Oct 21, and snacks. This ticket cannot be purchased without a conference ticket

Conference: Producers
Free

Farmers, ranchers, market gardeners and food producers are admitted for free. Thanks to our partner at OCIA and USDA for making this possible.

Note: please purchase a Networking & Meals ticket if you would like to participate in those portions of the conference.

Conference: Students & Non-Profits
$30
Available until Jul 31

Discounted tickets for students and non-profits.$30 early bird until July 31, 2026. $59 regular price.

Note: please purchase a Networking & Meals ticket if you would like to participate in those portions of the conference.


Conference: General Admission
$75
Available until Jul 31

General admission ticket. $75 early bird until July 31, 2026. $99 regular price.

Note: please purchase a Networking & Meals ticket if you would like to participate in those portions of the conference.

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