2026 Adventures Wild Auction/Banquet

Raffle tickets are $100 each.

Maximum of 125 tickets to be sold.

Winning ticket to be drawn during the live auction March 7, 2026 at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.





THESE ARE PHYSICAL TICKETS THAT WILL BE AT THE WELCOME BOOTH UNDER PURCHASER'S NAME STARTING THURSDAY MARCH 5TH AT 3 PM.

Winning ticket holder will choose one item from a list of approximately 30 auction Items.

By way of example, items to choose from will include:

Guided Black Bear hunts in Canada and the United States

Guided Whitetail hunts in Canada and the United States

Guided Elk hunts

Guided African Safaris

Eastern Canada Moose hunt

Guided Wolf hunts

Argentina Stag hunt

Fishing trips

Firearms

Tourism trips

Labrador Puppy

Archery equipment