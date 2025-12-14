Great Lakes Regional Sporting Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Great Lakes Regional Sporting Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Adventures Wild Auction/Banquet

100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd

Acme, MI 49610, USA

Crown Jewel Ticket
$100

Raffle tickets are $100 each.

Maximum of 125 tickets to be sold.

Winning ticket to be drawn during the live auction March 7, 2026 at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.


THESE ARE PHYSICAL TICKETS THAT WILL BE AT THE WELCOME BOOTH UNDER PURCHASER'S NAME STARTING THURSDAY MARCH 5TH AT 3 PM.

Winning ticket holder will choose one item from a list of approximately 30 auction Items.

By way of example, items to choose from will include:

Guided Black Bear hunts in Canada and the United States

Guided Whitetail hunts in Canada and the United States

Guided Elk hunts

Guided African Safaris

Eastern Canada Moose hunt

Guided Wolf hunts

Argentina Stag hunt

Fishing trips

 Firearms

Tourism trips

 Labrador Puppy

Archery equipment

Saturday Can Raffle Package
$600

This is a Pre-order for a Saturday Night can raffle ticket package.


THESE ARE PHYSICAL TICKETS THAT WILL BE AT THE WELCOME BOOTH UNDER PURCHASER'S NAME STARTING THURSDAY MARCH 5TH AT 3 PM.

Saturday March 7th Afterglow
$50

This ticket is for one admission to the Saturday night Afterglow. Doors open after the close of the Auction/Banquet. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.

Thursday March 5th exhibition
$20

This ticket is for one admission to the Thursday night exhibition only. Doors open at 3 pm. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.

Friday March 6th banquet/auction
$135

This ticket is for one admission to the Friday night banquet/auction. Doors open at 3 pm. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.

Saturday March 7th banquet/auction
$265

This ticket is for one admission to the Saturday night banquet/auction. Doors open at 2 pm. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.

All Nights Package March 5-7th
$375

This ticket is for one admission to each night. (Thursday March 5th, Friday March 6th, and Saturday March 7th). Doors open at 3 pm on Thursday, 3 pm on Friday, and 2 pm on Saturday. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday Reserved Table of 10 people
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is 10 tickets for a reserved table for each night. Thursday March 5th, Friday March 6th, and Saturday March 7th. Thursday doors open at 3 pm, Friday doors open at 3 pm, and Saturday doors open at 2 pm. All 10 digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!