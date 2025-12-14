2026 Adventures Wild Auction/Banquet

About this event
Raffle tickets are $100 each.
Maximum of 125 tickets to be sold.
Winning ticket to be drawn during the live auction March 7, 2026 at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.
THESE ARE PHYSICAL TICKETS THAT WILL BE AT THE WELCOME BOOTH UNDER PURCHASER'S NAME STARTING THURSDAY MARCH 5TH AT 3 PM.
Winning ticket holder will choose one item from a list of approximately 30 auction Items.
By way of example, items to choose from will include:
Guided Black Bear hunts in Canada and the United States
Guided Whitetail hunts in Canada and the United States
Guided Elk hunts
Guided African Safaris
Eastern Canada Moose hunt
Guided Wolf hunts
Argentina Stag hunt
Fishing trips
Firearms
Tourism trips
Labrador Puppy
Archery equipment
This is a Pre-order for a Saturday Night can raffle ticket package.
THESE ARE PHYSICAL TICKETS THAT WILL BE AT THE WELCOME BOOTH UNDER PURCHASER'S NAME STARTING THURSDAY MARCH 5TH AT 3 PM.
This ticket is for one admission to the Saturday night Afterglow. Doors open after the close of the Auction/Banquet. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.
This ticket is for one admission to the Thursday night exhibition only. Doors open at 3 pm. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.
This ticket is for one admission to the Friday night banquet/auction. Doors open at 3 pm. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.
This ticket is for one admission to the Saturday night banquet/auction. Doors open at 2 pm. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.
This ticket is for one admission to each night. (Thursday March 5th, Friday March 6th, and Saturday March 7th). Doors open at 3 pm on Thursday, 3 pm on Friday, and 2 pm on Saturday. Digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.
This is 10 tickets for a reserved table for each night. Thursday March 5th, Friday March 6th, and Saturday March 7th. Thursday doors open at 3 pm, Friday doors open at 3 pm, and Saturday doors open at 2 pm. All 10 digital tickets will be emailed to purchaser.
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