2026 Advertisement

Full Page - 12 Months
$1,000

Please send your ad in a print-ready format (JPEG or PDF). Ads will appear in our programs once received and payment is completed—easy as that!

Half Page - 12 Months
$600

Quarter Page - 12 Months
$400

Full Page - 6 Months
$550

Half Page - 6 Months
$350

Quarter Page - 6 Months
$250

