2026 AFP-GDC National Philanthropy Day Sponsorship

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About this event
• Highlighted as a Presenting Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and all education sessions and trainings
• Announcement with logo on social media channels
• Prominent logo recognition:
- On AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website
- In event emails
- All print and electronic materials
• 12 Registrations for each of the following:
- Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)
- Philanthropy Breakfast
- NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with Reserved Seating
• Opportunity to participate in Philanthropy Breakfast Panel
• Opportunity to give welcome remarks at NPD
• Highlighted as a Platinum Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and all education sessions and trainings.
• Announcement with logo on all social media channels
• Logo recognition:
- AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website
- All print and electronic materials
• 8 Registrations for each of the following:
- Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)
- Philanthropy Breakfast
- NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with Reserved Seating
• Opportunity to give welcome remarks at Annual Special Training
• Highlighted as a Silver Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and all education sessions and trainings
• Shared announcement with logo on social media channels
• Logo recognition:
- AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website
- All print and electronic materials
• 6 Registrations for each of the following:
- Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)
- Philanthropy Breakfast
- NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with Reserved Seating
• Highlighted as a Silver Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and monthly e-news.
• Shared announcement with logo on social media channels
• Logo recognition:
- AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website
- All print and electronic materials
• 4 Registrations for each of the following:
- Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)
- Philanthropy Breakfast
- NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner
• Highlighted as Contributing Member at the NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner
• Name recognition on the Greater Detroit Chapter Website
• 2 Registrations for the NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with General Seating
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