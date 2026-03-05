Greater Detroit Chapter - AFP

Hosted by

Greater Detroit Chapter - AFP

About this event

2026 AFP-GDC National Philanthropy Day Sponsorship

The Henry Ford Museum

20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA

Non-Exclusive Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

• Highlighted as a Presenting Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and all education sessions and trainings


• Announcement with logo on social media channels


• Prominent logo recognition:

     - On AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website

     - In event emails

     - All print and electronic materials

• 12 Registrations for each of the following: 

    - Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)

    - Philanthropy Breakfast

    - NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with Reserved Seating


• Opportunity to participate in Philanthropy Breakfast Panel

• Opportunity to give welcome remarks at NPD

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

• Highlighted as a Platinum Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and all education sessions and trainings.


• Announcement with logo on all social media channels

• Logo recognition: 

      - AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website

      - All print and electronic materials

• 8 Registrations for each of the following:

     - Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)

     - Philanthropy Breakfast

     - NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with Reserved Seating

• Opportunity to give welcome remarks at Annual Special Training

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

• Highlighted as a Silver Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and all education sessions and trainings


• Shared announcement with logo on social media channels


• Logo recognition: 

      - AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website

      - All print and electronic materials

• 6 Registrations for each of the following:

        - Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)

     - Philanthropy Breakfast

     - NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with Reserved Seating

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

• Highlighted as a Silver Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and monthly e-news.


• Shared announcement with logo on social media channels


• Logo recognition: 

      - AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website

      - All print and electronic materials

• 4 Registrations for each of the following:

       - Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)

      - Philanthropy Breakfast

      - NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner

Contributing Member
$500

• Highlighted as Contributing Member at the NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner


• Name recognition on the Greater Detroit Chapter Website


• 2 Registrations for the NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with General Seating

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