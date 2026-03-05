2026 AFP-GDC National Philanthropy Day Sponsorship

• Highlighted as a Presenting Sponsor at all 2026 programs and events including the Philanthropy Breakfast, National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony & Dinner, and all education sessions and trainings





• Announcement with logo on social media channels





• Prominent logo recognition:



- On AFP Greater Detroit Chapter Website



- In event emails



- All print and electronic materials



• 12 Registrations for each of the following:



- Basic Education Sessions (excludes special training courses)



- Philanthropy Breakfast



- NPD Awards Ceremony & Dinner with Reserved Seating



• Opportunity to participate in Philanthropy Breakfast Panel



• Opportunity to give welcome remarks at NPD

