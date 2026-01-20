2026 AGC Charity Golf Classic Presented By Minuteman Press

The Individual Tournament Morning Round offers golfers a chance to start the day with a true test of skill. Played in an individual format, this morning round is designed for those who enjoy competing on their own merit, focusing on precision, strategy, and consistency. With exclusive early access to the course and a competitive yet relaxed atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to warm up before the main event — or to enjoy a standalone round of high-quality competition. Whether you’re chasing individual honors or simply looking to play more great golf, the morning round adds an exciting new dimension to the AGC Charity Golf Classic experience.