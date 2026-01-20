2026 AGC Charity Golf Classic Presented By Minuteman Press

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About this event
The Classic Best-Ball Foursome Round is the signature experience of the AGC Charity Golf Classic. This premier scramble format brings teams together for a fast-paced, high-energy round where strategy, teamwork, and camaraderie shine. Designed to be competitive yet accessible for golfers of all skill levels, the best-ball format keeps play moving and excitement high on every hole. With top-tier course conditions, outstanding hospitality, and an atmosphere refined over more than 20 years of sold-out events, this round is the heart of the Classic — and the reason so many teams return year after year.
The Classic Best-Ball Foursome Round is the signature experience of the AGC Charity Golf Classic. This premier scramble format brings teams together for a fast-paced, high-energy round where strategy, teamwork, and camaraderie shine. Designed to be competitive yet accessible for golfers of all skill levels, the best-ball format keeps play moving and excitement high on every hole. With top-tier course conditions, outstanding hospitality, and an atmosphere refined over more than 20 years of sold-out events, this round is the heart of the Classic — and the reason so many teams return year after year.
Includes signage placed at tee box, pavilion, and green, entry fee for foursome, social media shout out, specially designed game day polos, announcement recognition, manned station at tee box.
The Individual Tournament Morning Round offers golfers a chance to start the day with a true test of skill. Played in an individual format, this morning round is designed for those who enjoy competing on their own merit, focusing on precision, strategy, and consistency. With exclusive early access to the course and a competitive yet relaxed atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to warm up before the main event — or to enjoy a standalone round of high-quality competition. Whether you’re chasing individual honors or simply looking to play more great golf, the morning round adds an exciting new dimension to the AGC Charity Golf Classic experience.
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