2026 Aggie Rodeo Supporters (Feb 20-21)

Lead sponsor of the Collegiate Steer Branding event (student organizations to compete during the rodeo), 2 VIP tickets (complimentary food, drinks), & Unlimited general admission access for your guests, Social media exposure, including a four-sponsor carousel post before the rodeo, and grouped post-event recognition, Grouped digital display during the event and on the Cowboy Channel broadcast, Shared 4x5 logo placement on a banner in the seating area, visible to an estimated 5,000+ attendees, Announced recognition during the TAMU Rodeo Team grand entry/opening, Logo or name displayed on the digital board during the Collegiate Steer Branding event, Sponsor listing in the official Aggie Rodeo program