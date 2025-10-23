2026 Aggie Rodeo Supporters (Feb 20-21)

Our highest level of support! Includes - 10 VIP tickets (complimentary food, drinks), Flag representation during the TAMU Rodeo Team grand entry/opening (flag provided by TAMU Rodeo), Unlimited general admission, Social media exposure, including individual pre-rodeo carousel posts and grouped post-event, Individual digital display during the event and on the Cowboy Channel broadcast, Prominent 4x5 logo placement on a banner in the seating area, visible to an estimated 5,000+ attendees, Gold Level Supporter listing in the official rodeo program.
4 VIP tickets for each nightly performance (complimentary food, drinks), Unlimited general admission access for your guests, Social media exposure, including dual-sponsor carousel posts, Grouped digital display during the event and on the Cowboy Channel broadcast, Shared 4x5 logo placement on a banner in the seating area, visible to an estimated 5,000+ attendees, Announced recognition during the TAMU Rodeo Team grand entry/opening, Silver Level Supporter listing in the official rodeo program
Lead sponsor of the Collegiate Steer Branding event (student organizations to compete during the rodeo), 2 VIP tickets (complimentary food, drinks), & Unlimited general admission access for your guests, Social media exposure, including a four-sponsor carousel post before the rodeo, and grouped post-event recognition, Grouped digital display during the event and on the Cowboy Channel broadcast, Shared 4x5 logo placement on a banner in the seating area, visible to an estimated 5,000+ attendees, Announced recognition during the TAMU Rodeo Team grand entry/opening, Logo or name displayed on the digital board during the Collegiate Steer Branding event, Sponsor listing in the official Aggie Rodeo program
2 VIP tickets (complimentary food, drinks), & Unlimited general admission access for your guests, Social media exposure, including a four-sponsor carousel post before the rodeo and a grouped post-event thank-you recognition, Grouped digital display during the event and on the Cowboy Channel broadcast, Shared 4x5 logo placement on a banner in the seating area, visible to an estimated 5,000+ attendees, Announced recognition during the TAMU Rodeo Team grand entry/opening, Bronze Level Supporter listing in the 2025 Aggie Rodeo Program
5 General Admission Tickets to each performance, Social media exposure, including a grouped post-event recognition, Friends of Aggie Rodeo listing in the 2025 Aggie Rodeo Program
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing