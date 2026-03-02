Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon Y Comunidad (AHIVOY)

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Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon Y Comunidad (AHIVOY)

About this shop

Benefit Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Premier recognition in all event materials, live acknowledgment during reception, and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media. Join us at the tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company. After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate and a guided tour of three Willamette Valley Wineries for up to four people with transportation included.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Logo placement on all event materials, live acknowledgment during reception, and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media. Join us at the tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company. After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Logo placement on all event materials, live acknowledgment during reception, and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media. Join us at the tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.

Tournament Hole Sponsor
$500

Logo placement and small description on course hole signage, and the printed course map. Sponsorship feature on AHIVOY social media.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!