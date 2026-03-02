Benefit Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Premier recognition in all event materials, live acknowledgment during reception, and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media. Join us at the tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company. After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate and a guided tour of three Willamette Valley Wineries for up to four people with transportation included.