Benefit Golf Tournament Sponsorship

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Premier recognition in all event materials, live acknowledgment during reception, and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media. Join us at the tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company. After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate and a guided tour of three Willamette Valley Wineries for up to four people with transportation included.
Logo placement on all event materials, live acknowledgment during reception, and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media. Join us at the tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company. After the event, enjoy a taste of wine country with a complimentary food & wine pairing experience at Dobbes Family Estate.
Logo placement on all event materials, live acknowledgment during reception, and logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media. Join us at the tournament with a complimentary team of 4 players, a cart, and BBQ lunch by Van Ebert Brewing Company.
Logo placement and small description on course hole signage, and the printed course map. Sponsorship feature on AHIVOY social media.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!