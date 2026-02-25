2026 AIA New Orleans Architecture Week

Becoming the presenting sponsor for Architecture Week positions your company as a champion of STEAM education, youth creativity, and community impact—all while receiving premier, high‑visibility recognition throughout the entire program. As the “2026 Architecture Week, Presented by [Your Company]” partner, your name or business will appear on all official social media posts, our website, onsite signage for every event, and throughout the full duration of the public exhibition. Your support directly empowers high school students as they engage in hands‑on design with architects and mentors, removes barriers to participation, and strengthens the future talent pipeline for our region’s design and construction industries. It’s a meaningful investment in both young people and the community they will shape. Plus, you'll be invited to our Crit & Celebrate Pizza Party at the newly renovated Richardson Memorial Hall at Tulane University.