2026 AIA New Orleans Architecture Week

About this event
Please choose this ticket if you are a professional architect, designer, or contractor, and are willing to serve as a mentor on a design team. Interested parties are asked for a 3 day committment for: Monday, April 13 (4-7pm); Wednesday, April 15 (4-7pm); and Thursday, April 16 (4-7pm).
Please select this option if you are a college student currently enrolled in a design program at a local college/university. Interested parties are asked for a 3 day committment for: Monday, April 13 (4-7pm); Wednesday, April 15 (4-7pm); and Thursday, April 16 (4-7pm).
Please select this option if you are a local New Orleans high school student interested in participating in Architecture Week 2026. Interested parties are asked for a 3 day committment for: Monday, April 13 (4-7pm); Wednesday, April 15 (4-7pm); and Thursday, April 16 (4-7pm).
We're asking for donations to sponsor the associated costs for each student that participates in our program. This sponsorship covers 3 days of transportation, food, and materials. We're grateful for your contribution and support of the architecture pipeline, and your name (or business) will be included in our social media and website. Plus, you'll be invited to our Crit & Celebrate Pizza Party at the newly renovated Richardson Memorial Hall at Tulane University.
Sponsoring an Architecture Week design team is a powerful way for your company to support creative STEAM education and directly impact the next generation of thinkers, makers, and problem‑solvers. Your support helps remove barriers to participation, provides materials and meals for students, and ensures that diverse young voices have access to an inspiring, hands‑on design environment. We're grateful for your contribution and support of the architecture pipeline, and your name (or business) will be included in our social media, website, and onsite signage.Plus, you'll be invited to our Crit & Celebrate Pizza Party at the newly renovated Richardson Memorial Hall at Tulane University.
Becoming the presenting sponsor for Architecture Week positions your company as a champion of STEAM education, youth creativity, and community impact—all while receiving premier, high‑visibility recognition throughout the entire program. As the “2026 Architecture Week, Presented by [Your Company]” partner, your name or business will appear on all official social media posts, our website, onsite signage for every event, and throughout the full duration of the public exhibition. Your support directly empowers high school students as they engage in hands‑on design with architects and mentors, removes barriers to participation, and strengthens the future talent pipeline for our region’s design and construction industries. It’s a meaningful investment in both young people and the community they will shape. Plus, you'll be invited to our Crit & Celebrate Pizza Party at the newly renovated Richardson Memorial Hall at Tulane University.
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