2026 Family Day at Camden Yards

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About this event
Tickets purchased by AIA Members & Allied Members for themselves and their friends and families.
Tickets will be emailed to purchaser 72 hours prior to the game.
Tickets purchased by Non-AIA Members for themselves and their friends and families.
Tickets will be emailed to purchaser 72 hours prior to the game.
Limited parking passes are available for lots F, G, and H, so reserve yours early to ensure a convenient spot!
Parking pass will be emailed to purchaser 72 hours prior to the game.
Once tickets have been sold out, you can add yourself to the waiting list. If tickets become available, we will reach out to you with the opportunity to purchase. Adding yourself to the waiting list does not guarantee a ticket.
As a sponsor, you’ll receive:
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Your company logo featured on all digital marketing materials
• Event program or signage with your company logo
As a sponsor, you’ll receive:
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Your company logo featured on all digital marketing materials
• Event program or signage with your company logo
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!