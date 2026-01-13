AIA Chesapeake Bay

Hosted by

AIA Chesapeake Bay

About this event

2026 Family Day at Camden Yards

333 W Camden St

Baltimore, MD 21201, USA

AIA Member Ticket
$50

Tickets purchased by AIA Members & Allied Members for themselves and their friends and families.

Tickets will be emailed to purchaser 72 hours prior to the game.

AIA Non-Member Ticket
$60

Tickets purchased by Non-AIA Members for themselves and their friends and families.

Tickets will be emailed to purchaser 72 hours prior to the game.

Parking Pass
$20

Limited parking passes are available for lots F, G, and H, so reserve yours early to ensure a convenient spot!

Parking pass will be emailed to purchaser 72 hours prior to the game.

Waiting List
Free

Once tickets have been sold out, you can add yourself to the waiting list. If tickets become available, we will reach out to you with the opportunity to purchase. Adding yourself to the waiting list does not guarantee a ticket.

AIA Member Sponsorship
$350

As a sponsor, you’ll receive:

• Verbal recognition at the event

• Your company logo featured on all digital marketing materials

• Event program or signage with your company logo

Non-AIA Member Sponsorship
$450

As a sponsor, you’ll receive:

• Verbal recognition at the event

• Your company logo featured on all digital marketing materials

• Event program or signage with your company logo

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!