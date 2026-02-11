2026 AKAelites Cotillion and End of the Year Celebration

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About this event
General Admission ticket for individual seating.
Reserved seating for 8 people
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation *Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation
*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.
*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation
1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet
*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation
2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation
3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program
Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!