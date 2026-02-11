2026 AKAelites Cotillion and End of the Year Celebration

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation

*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.





*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets

Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet





*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets

Framed business name display

Half-page ad in souvenir booklet

Logo & tagline featured in the program





*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation

3 event tickets

Framed business name display

1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet

Logo and tagline featured in the program





*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets

Gold table decor & framed business name display

Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet

Logo & tagline featured in the program





Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation

Table that seats 8

Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites

Gold table decor

Frame business name display

Full page color ad in souvenir booklet

Logo and tagline featured in the program