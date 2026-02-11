Psi Eta Omega Chapter of AKA
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Psi Eta Omega Chapter of AKA

Hosted by

Psi Eta Omega Chapter of AKA

About this event

Sales closed

2026 AKAelites Cotillion and End of the Year Celebration

7271 Jefferson Meadows Dr

Blacklick, OH 43004, USA

General Admission
$70

General Admission ticket for individual seating.

Table (Table of 8)
$560
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating for 8 people

Amirreya
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation

*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Aneika
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation *Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Arianna K.
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Arianna W.
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Ariyah
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Berlin
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Christina
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Claire
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Enajah
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Gabby
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Jessena
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Journey
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Kennedy
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

London
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Marquesia (Mimi)
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Rylie
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Yasmine
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

Zybria
Pay what you can

*Your name will be listed on the donation page (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $25.00 donation


*Friend of the AKAelite (THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET. GENERAL ADMISSION IS $70) - $100 donation
Your name will be listed on the Honorable Mention page in the souvenir booklet.


*Bronze Sponsorship includes - $250 donation

1 event tickets
Quarter-page color ad in souvenir booklet


*AKAelite Sponsor - $500 donation

2 event tickets
Framed business name display
Half-page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


*Silver Sponsorship includes - $1000 donation
3 event tickets
Framed business name display
1/2 page ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program


*Gold Sponsorship includes - $1500 donation

3 event tickets
Gold table decor & framed business name display
Full-page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo & tagline featured in the program


Elite Sponsorship includes - $2000 donation
Table that seats 8
Partial scholarship support for 2 AKAelites
Gold table decor
Frame business name display
Full page color ad in souvenir booklet
Logo and tagline featured in the program

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