Sponsor 2026 Albanian Picnic

About this event
You'll receive:
•Public thank-you announcement during the event
•Recognition in a special “Thank You” section after the event
•Physical signage/banner displayed at the event day-of
•Featured shoutout on Instagram + digital marketing leading up to the event
You'll receive:
•Public thank-you announcement during the event
•Recognition in a special “Thank You” section after the event
•Name/logo featured in Instagram digital marketing leading up to the event
$
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