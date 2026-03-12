Shoqata Atdhetare Dibra - Dibra Community Organization

Hosted by

Shoqata Atdhetare Dibra - Dibra Community Organization

About this event

Sponsor 2026 Albanian Picnic

420 Cornelia Ave

Staten Island, NY 10312, USA

Premier Partner - Sponsor
$1,000
You'll receive:

•Public thank-you announcement during the event

•Recognition in a special “Thank You” section after the event

•Physical signage/banner displayed at the event day-of

•Featured shoutout on Instagram + digital marketing leading up to the event
Friend of the Picnic - Sponsor
$500
You'll receive:

•Public thank-you announcement during the event

•Recognition in a special “Thank You” section after the event

	
•Name/logo featured in Instagram digital marketing leading up to the event
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