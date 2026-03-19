Reigning Grace Counseling Center

Hosted by

Reigning Grace Counseling Center

About this event

2026 Albuquerque Fundamentals Training

9674 Eagle Ranch Rd NW

Albuquerque, NM 87114, USA

Certification
$200

In order to apply this Fundamentals Training towards certification with ACBC, IABC, or FBC, you must pay for the Certification Training track.

Auditing
$75

If you are only interested in attending the lectures of the Fundamentals Training and not pursuing certification, please pay for the Audit track.

Alumni
$30

This option is for those who have previously completed the Fundamentals Training.

Dinner
$20

We are offering a dinner option on Friday night from Hot Tamales. If you would like to participate, the cost is 20.00 per person. 

Add a donation for Reigning Grace Counseling Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!