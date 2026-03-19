2026 Albuquerque Fundamentals Training

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About this event
In order to apply this Fundamentals Training towards certification with ACBC, IABC, or FBC, you must pay for the Certification Training track.
If you are only interested in attending the lectures of the Fundamentals Training and not pursuing certification, please pay for the Audit track.
This option is for those who have previously completed the Fundamentals Training.
We are offering a dinner option on Friday night from Hot Tamales. If you would like to participate, the cost is 20.00 per person.
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