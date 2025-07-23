American Learning Institute for Muslims

2026 ALIM Summer Program: 3-Week Faith-Affirming Islamic Intensive

5700 College Rd

Lisle, IL 60532

$500

Submit an application and secure your place with a non-refundable deposit. This amount will be applied to your total tuition.

Free

Submit an application with no upfront payment. This option is ideal for those seeking financial aid, using a payment plan, or planning to pay later. Please note: Your spot will only be secured once your deposit is submitted. If accepted, we'll send you next steps to complete your enrollment.

$500

Submit your nonrefundable deposit to secure your spot in the program. This amount will be applied toward your total tuition.

$3,250
Available until Mar 31

Take advantage of early bird pricing and pay your remaining tuition in full.

$2,750
Available until Mar 31

Already paid your deposit? Use this option to pay your remaining balance in full and lock in early bird pricing.

