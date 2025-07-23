2026 ALIM Summer Program: 3-Week Faith-Affirming Islamic Intensive

Hosted by
About this event
Submit an application and secure your place with a non-refundable deposit. This amount will be applied to your total tuition.
Submit an application with no upfront payment. This option is ideal for those seeking financial aid, using a payment plan, or planning to pay later. Please note: Your spot will only be secured once your deposit is submitted. If accepted, we'll send you next steps to complete your enrollment.
Submit your nonrefundable deposit to secure your spot in the program. This amount will be applied toward your total tuition.
Take advantage of early bird pricing and pay your remaining tuition in full.
Already paid your deposit? Use this option to pay your remaining balance in full and lock in early bird pricing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!