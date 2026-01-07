2026 All Sports Assoc. Banquet Silent Auction

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Bo was one of the most electrifying athletes the NFL has ever seen. His rare combination of size, speed, and power made him a matchup nightmare and a cultural icon.
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Claim a centerpiece of college football history with this signed helmet by Urban Meyer, the architect of a modern dynasty and two-time national champion at UF.
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Celebrating Tebow’s remarkable run of comeback wins and his iconic overtime playoff performance, this signed jersey stands as a lasting symbol of Broncos lore.
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Representing raw power, speed, and championship greatness, this electrifying set includes one glove signed by Mike Tyson and one glove signed by Roy Jones Jr. — two of the most dominant and recognizable fighters in boxing history.
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Nicknamed The Big Hurt, this Hall of Fame autographed bat represents the power and excellence of one of baseball’s greatest hitters.
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Experience a once-in-a-lifetime VIP adventure with the U.S. Army’s 6th Ranger Training Battalion at Camp James E. Rudder in Eglin for up to five people. This exclusive, adrenaline-filled day includes machine gun shooting, reptile encounters and a VIP Reptile House tour, feeding alligators, obstacle courses, zodiac boat rides, and access to the legendary Gator Lounge with swag and merch. This rare immersive experience must be scheduled and completed within one year of winning bid.
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