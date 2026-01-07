2026 All Sports Assoc. Banquet Silent Auction

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime VIP adventure with the U.S. Army’s 6th Ranger Training Battalion at Camp James E. Rudder in Eglin for up to five people. This exclusive, adrenaline-filled day includes machine gun shooting, reptile encounters and a VIP Reptile House tour, feeding alligators, obstacle courses, zodiac boat rides, and access to the legendary Gator Lounge with swag and merch. This rare immersive experience must be scheduled and completed within one year of winning bid.