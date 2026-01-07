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2026 All Sports Assoc. Banquet Silent Auction

Oakland Raider's Jersey signed by Bo Jackson item
Oakland Raider's Jersey signed by Bo Jackson item
Oakland Raider's Jersey signed by Bo Jackson
$500

Starting bid

Bo was one of the most electrifying athletes the NFL has ever seen. His rare combination of size, speed, and power made him a matchup nightmare and a cultural icon.

Univ. of Florida football helmet signed by Coach Urban Meyer item
Univ. of Florida football helmet signed by Coach Urban Meyer item
Univ. of Florida football helmet signed by Coach Urban Meyer
$300

Starting bid

Claim a centerpiece of college football history with this signed helmet by Urban Meyer, the architect of a modern dynasty and two-time national champion at UF.

Denver Broncos Practice Jersey signed by Tim Tebow item
Denver Broncos Practice Jersey signed by Tim Tebow item
Denver Broncos Practice Jersey signed by Tim Tebow
$300

Starting bid

Celebrating Tebow’s remarkable run of comeback wins and his iconic overtime playoff performance, this signed jersey stands as a lasting symbol of Broncos lore.

Boxing Gloves Signed by Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr (One Each) item
Boxing Gloves Signed by Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr (One Each) item
Boxing Gloves Signed by Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr (One Each) item
Boxing Gloves Signed by Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr (One Each)
$500

Starting bid

Representing raw power, speed, and championship greatness, this electrifying set includes one glove signed by Mike Tyson and one glove signed by Roy Jones Jr. — two of the most dominant and recognizable fighters in boxing history.

MLB bat signed by Frank Thomas item
MLB bat signed by Frank Thomas item
MLB bat signed by Frank Thomas
$400

Starting bid

Nicknamed The Big Hurt, this Hall of Fame autographed bat represents the power and excellence of one of baseball’s greatest hitters.

Day in the Life of Tan Beret (Rangers) Experience item
Day in the Life of Tan Beret (Rangers) Experience item
Day in the Life of Tan Beret (Rangers) Experience item
Day in the Life of Tan Beret (Rangers) Experience
$1,000

Starting bid

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime VIP adventure with the U.S. Army’s 6th Ranger Training Battalion at Camp James E. Rudder in Eglin for up to five people. This exclusive, adrenaline-filled day includes machine gun shooting, reptile encounters and a VIP Reptile House tour, feeding alligators, obstacle courses, zodiac boat rides, and access to the legendary Gator Lounge with swag and merch. This rare immersive experience must be scheduled and completed within one year of winning bid.

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