The Giboney Foundation

Hosted by

The Giboney Foundation

About this event

2026 All Things Golf / Giboney Foundation Cabo Golf Retreat

Single Golfer / Single Room
$3,480

Single golfer in a one-person room

Single Golfer / Double Occupancy Room
$2,980

One person sharing a room with a second golfer Price per golfer in shared room

Single Golfer with One non-golfing Partner
$3,860

Single Golfer in a room with a non-golfing partner/spouse

Golf Only
$1,320

GOLF ONLY OPTION DOES NOT INCLUDE LODGING, AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION, GOLF COURSE TRANSPORTATION, COCKTAIL PARTY, OR ATV/TEQUILA EVENT*

All-Inclusive Add on
$1,050

All-included food and drinks (including alcohol) during your stay at Villa La Valencia (price per person)

Upgrade to 1-bedroom
$1,000

Upgrade from a studio unit to a 1-bedroom unit with a living room, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen, and larger balcony.

Resort Only - Single (NO GOLF)
$1,790

Single traveler - NO GOLF (resort, transportation, and ATV tour are included)

Resort Only - Double (NO GOLF)
$2,190

Two travelers in a shared studio room - NO GOLF (resort, transportation, and ATV tour are included)

Add a donation for The Giboney Foundation

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