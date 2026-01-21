2026 All White Jazz Brunch

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About this event
General Admission - after early bird tickets are sold out!
Recognition as Platinum sponsor on all event materials. Reserved seating for 6 at the event. Full page ad in the event program - Inside Front or Inside Back Cover. Acknowledgment during event and on social media. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.
Recognition as Gold Sponsor on event materials. Reserved 4 tickets and seating for 4 at the event. Full page ad in the event program. Acknowledgement on social media. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera-ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in the event Program. Reserved seating for 2 at the event. One Half Page ad in the event journal. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera-ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.
Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor at the event program. Quarter Page ad in the event program. This does NOT include a ticket to attend the brunch. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera-ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.
Scholarship Donor at the rate of $500
Scholarship Donor at the rate of $250
Scholarship Donor at the rate of $100
Scholarship Donor at the rate of $50
Scholarship Donor at the rate of $25
One ticket giving you a chance to win 1/2 of funds raised for the raffle. You do not have to be present to win.
A full page ad on the back cover of the electronic souvenir journal. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.
An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.
An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.
An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.
Table of 8 attendees at the Brunch with reserved seating.
$
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