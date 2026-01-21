2026 All White Jazz Brunch

Recognition as Platinum sponsor on all event materials. Reserved seating for 6 at the event. Full page ad in the event program - Inside Front or Inside Back Cover. Acknowledgment during event and on social media. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.