Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Alpha Gamma Iota Omega chapter

Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Alpha Gamma Iota Omega chapter

About this event

2026 All White Jazz Brunch

13229 Spring Valley Pkwy

Victorville, CA 92395, USA

General Admission
$150
Available until Jun 1

General Admission - after early bird tickets are sold out!

Platinum Sponsor
$1,200
Available until Jun 1

Recognition as Platinum sponsor on all event materials. Reserved seating for 6 at the event. Full page ad in the event program - Inside Front or Inside Back Cover. Acknowledgment during event and on social media. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.

Gold Sponsor
$750
Available until Jun 1

Recognition as Gold Sponsor on event materials. Reserved 4 tickets and seating for 4 at the event. Full page ad in the event program. Acknowledgement on social media. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera-ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.

Silver Sponsor
$500
Available until Jun 1

Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in the event Program. Reserved seating for 2 at the event. One Half Page ad in the event journal. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera-ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.

Bronze Sponsor
$150
Available until Jun 1

Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor at the event program. Quarter Page ad in the event program. This does NOT include a ticket to attend the brunch. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera-ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.

Scholarship Donor - $500
$500
Available until Sep 6

Scholarship Donor at the rate of $500

Scholarship Donor - $250
$250
Available until Sep 6

Scholarship Donor at the rate of $250

Scholarship Donor - $100
$100
Available until Sep 6

Scholarship Donor at the rate of $100

Scholarship Donation - $50
$50
Available until Sep 6

Scholarship Donor at the rate of $50

Scholarship Donation - $25
$25
Available until Sep 6

Scholarship Donor at the rate of $25

Raffle Tickets - 50/50 - $10/ticket
$10
Available until Jun 12

One ticket giving you a chance to win 1/2 of funds raised for the raffle. You do not have to be present to win.

Souvenir Journal Back Cover
$250
Available until Jun 1

A full page ad on the back cover of the electronic souvenir journal. An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.

Full Page Ad in Souvenir Journal - 8.5" x 11"
$100
Available until Jun 1

An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.

Half Page Ad in Souvenir Journal - 4.25" x 5.5"
$50
Available until Jun 1

An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.

Quarter Page Ad - $25 - 2.12" x 2.75"
$25
Available until Jun 1

An electronic souvenir journal will be distributed to all participants via QR code and to all purchasers electronically after the event. All Ads are due on or before June 1, 2026 to be included in the journal. Email wording or camera ready art to: [email protected] on or before the deadline.

Table of 8 - Late Reservation
$1,200
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 attendees at the Brunch with reserved seating.

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