2026 Allen County Golf for Kids' Sake BBBSWCO

Hosted by
About this event
Price includes a team of 4 players. Please email the names of everyone on your team to [email protected].
One 48 X 36 sponsorship sign posted at the Clubhouse, plus two hole sponsorships, your name and logo on golf towels, our website, email newsletter, social media pages, and all advertising; you may send a team of four to play in the event. Email your logo to [email protected].
One 36 X 24 sponsorship sign posted at the Clubhouse plus two hole sponsorships. Your name in our email newsletter, on our website, and social media content. Email your logo to [email protected]
One 36 X 24 sponsorship sign posted at the Clubhouse. Your name and logo on social media. Email your logo to [email protected].
One 24 X 18 sponsorship sign posted at a hole. Your name or logo on social media. Email your logo to [email protected].
Please contact us by phone (419-222-8500) or email ([email protected]) to arrange pick up of your donated item.
Please contact us by phone (419-222-8500) or email ([email protected]) to arrange method of monetary donation.
Tickets are $5 for 6 entries
Need not be present to win! Winner will be drawn at Buffalo Wild Wings, and will be available on Facebook Live.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!