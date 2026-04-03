Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

About this event

2026 Allen County Golf for Kids' Sake BBBSWCO

6245 Sugar Creek Rd

Lima, OH 45801, USA

Team Entry
$300

Price includes a team of 4 players. Please email the names of everyone on your team to [email protected].

Event Sponsorship
$2,000

One 48 X 36 sponsorship sign posted at the Clubhouse, plus two hole sponsorships, your name and logo on golf towels, our website, email newsletter, social media pages, and all advertising; you may send a team of four to play in the event. Email your logo to [email protected].

Eagle Sponsorship
$500

One 36 X 24 sponsorship sign posted at the Clubhouse plus two hole sponsorships. Your name in our email newsletter, on our website, and social media content. Email your logo to [email protected]

Birdie Sponsorship
$300

One 36 X 24 sponsorship sign posted at the Clubhouse. Your name and logo on social media. Email your logo to [email protected].

Hole Sponsorship
$125

One 24 X 18 sponsorship sign posted at a hole. Your name or logo on social media. Email your logo to [email protected].

Silent Auction Donation
Free

Please contact us by phone (419-222-8500) or email ([email protected]) to arrange pick up of your donated item.

Monetary Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters
Free

Please contact us by phone (419-222-8500) or email ([email protected]) to arrange method of monetary donation.

Skins
$20
$5 per person for a team of 4
Mulligans
$20
$5 per person for a team of 4
50/50 Raffle
$5

Tickets are $5 for 6 entries

Need not be present to win! Winner will be drawn at Buffalo Wild Wings, and will be available on Facebook Live.

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