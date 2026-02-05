2026 Alpha Legacy Scholarship Gala

- One (1) premium event table (10 tickets) w/plated meal
- Corporate/Individual name and logo on all digital and print promotional materials.
- Digital presence on social media
- Product or promotion placement during event
- Full page ad in digital souvenir booklet
EXCELLENCE SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
- Five (5) event tickets at premium event table w/plated dinner.
- Corporate/Individual name and logo on all digital and print promotional materials.
- Full page ad in digital souvenir booklet
CONTRIBUTOR SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Two (2) event tickets w/plated meal
- Half page ad in souvenir booklet
FRIEND SPONSOR
$500
- One (1) event tickets w/plated meal
- Half page ad in souvenir booklet
