Sankofa Foundation

Hosted by

Sankofa Foundation

About this event

2026 Alpha Legacy Scholarship Gala

2000 E Spring Creek Pkwy

Plano, TX 75074

JEWEL SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- One (1) premium event table (10 tickets) w/plated meal - Corporate/Individual name and logo on all digital and print promotional materials. - Digital presence on social media - Product or promotion placement during event - Full page ad in digital souvenir booklet
EXCELLENCE SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
- Five (5) event tickets at premium event table w/plated dinner. - Corporate/Individual name and logo on all digital and print promotional materials. - Full page ad in digital souvenir booklet
CONTRIBUTOR SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Two (2) event tickets w/plated meal - Half page ad in souvenir booklet
FRIEND SPONSOR
$500
- One (1) event tickets w/plated meal - Half page ad in souvenir booklet
Add a donation for Sankofa Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!