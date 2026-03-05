2026 Alpha Luau Presented By The B.E.A.M. Foundation

Hosted by
About this event
Table 1 -- Left of Dance Floor
Table 2 -- Left of Dance Floor
Table 3 -- Left of Dance Floor
Table 4 -- Left of Dance Floor
Right side - Dance Floor
Right side - Dance Floor
Right side - Dance Floor
Table 10 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor
Table 11 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor
Table 12 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor
Table 13 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor
Table 14 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor
Table 15 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor
Table 17 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor
Table 18 -- 1st Level - Center of Dance Floor
Table 27 -- 1st Level - Right of Dance Floor
Table 40 -- 2nd Level - Center of Dance Floor
Table to include 10 tickets in second room
Table to include 8 tickets in second room - committee selects location
7 left!
(1 of 3) All tickets for VIP suite must be purchased as one set
(2 of 3) All tickets for VIP suite must be purchased as one set
(3 of 3) All tickets for VIP suite must be purchased as one set
Please contact a member of the Social Committee if more tables are required.
Table 84,85,86,89
Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room
Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room
Table 90
Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room
Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room
Table 91
Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room
Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room
Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!