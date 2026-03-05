Hosted by

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Beta Nu Lambda Chapter

About this event

2026 Alpha Luau Presented By The B.E.A.M. Foundation

604 Doug Mayes Pl

Charlotte, NC 28262, USA

General Table - Auditorium - Table 1
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 1 -- Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 2
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 2 -- Left of Dance Floor

General Table - Auditorium - Table 3
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 3 -- Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 4
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 4 -- Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 5
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Right side - Dance Floor

General Table - Auditorium - Table 6
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Right side - Dance Floor

General Table - Auditorium - Table 7
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Right side - Dance Floor

General Table - Auditorium - Table 10
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 10 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 11
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 11 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 12
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 12 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 13
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 13 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 14
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 14 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 15
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 15 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 17
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 17 -- 1st Level - Left of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 18
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 18 -- 1st Level - Center of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 27
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 27 -- 1st Level - Right of Dance Floor


General Table - Auditorium - Table 40
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table 40 -- 2nd Level - Center of Dance Floor


Premium Table - Carolina Room
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table to include 10 tickets in second room

General Table - Carolina Room
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table to include 8 tickets in second room - committee selects location

VIP Suite-1
$4,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 118 tickets

(1 of 3) All tickets for VIP suite must be purchased as one set

VIP Suite-2
$3,000

(2 of 3) All tickets for VIP suite must be purchased as one set

VIP Suite-3
$3,000

(3 of 3) All tickets for VIP suite must be purchased as one set

General Table - Auditorium
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Please contact a member of the Social Committee if more tables are required.

Individual General Admission
$90

Table 84,85,86,89

Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room

Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room


Individual General Admission
$90

Table 90

Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room

Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room


Individual General Admission
$90

Table 91

Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room

Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room


Individual General Admission
$90

Includes entry, food, and designated seat at a table in the Carolina room

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