Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter

About this event

2026 Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter Tots-N-Blue Scholarship Pageant

300 College Ave

Orangeburg, SC 29117, USA

Ari'liana Brunson
Pay what you can

Donate toward a Tot and invest in a brighter future—every contribution makes a difference.

Braxton Haynes
Pay what you can

Donate toward a Tot and invest in a brighter future—every contribution makes a difference.

Jayla Keitt
Pay what you can

Donate toward a Tot and invest in a brighter future—every contribution makes a difference.

Oreion Legree
Pay what you can

Donate toward a Tot and invest in a brighter future—every contribution makes a difference.

Braylah Lucas
Pay what you can

Donate toward a Tot and invest in a brighter future—every contribution makes a difference.

Full-Page Advertisement
$100

Full-page ad in the official Tots-N-Blue Scholarship Pageant Ad Booklet. Please email the information to [email protected] by the designated deadline.

Half-Page Advertisement
$75

Half-page ad in the official Tots-N-Blue Scholarship Pageant Ad Booklet. Please email the information to [email protected] by the designated deadline.

Quarter-Page Advertisement
$25

Quarter-page ad in the official Tots-N-Blue Scholarship Pageant Ad Booklet. Please email the information to [email protected] by the designated deadline.

Patron List (Donations of $5 or More)
Pay what you can

Individuals or organizations contributing $5 or more will be recognized on the official Patron List.
Please email the name(s) of Patron(s) exactly as they should appear to [email protected] by the designated deadline.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!