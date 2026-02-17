Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association

Hosted by

Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association

About this event

2026 Alumni Retreat Weekend

100 Holiday Home Camp Rd

Williams Bay, WI 53191, USA

EARLY BIRD - SINGLE ADMISSION
$20
Available until Jun 1

The offer includes a single admission ticket available at a discounted rate.


Ticket Includes:

  • T-Shirt
  • Accommodation in a cabin (SHARED CABIN)
  • Light breakfast (Coffee, Tea & Pastries) on 8/22/26
  • Lunch and dinner on 8/23/26
  • Brunch on 8/23/26
  • Small donation for Alumni Project materials
Single admission
$30

Ticket Includes:

  • T-Shirt
  • Accommodation in a cabin (SHARED CABIN)
  • Light breakfast (Coffee, Tea & Pastries) on 8/22/26
  • Lunch and dinner on 8/23/26
  • Brunch on 8/23/26
  • Small donation for Alumni Project materials


Child Ticket (under 12)
$5

Ticket Includes:
- Accommodation in Cabin w/ caretakers (SHARED CABIN)

- Light breakfast (Coffee, Tea & Pastries) on 8/22/26
- Lunch and dinner on 8/23/26
- Brunch on 8/23/26
- Small donation for Alumni Project materials

Alumni & Loved one ticket
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ticket includes everything from a single admission ticket but for two: an Alum and their loved one.

Crane Accommodation (Shared male room)
Pay what you can

Includes your admission ticket and accommodation
Enjoy a weekend stay at the newly renovated Crane House Maxwell. This modern space features a queen bed with comfortable linens, a contemporary bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and a fun game area for relaxing downtime.

Designed with an Airbnb-style feel, this stay offers both comfort and convenience for the perfect weekend getaway.

**The cost is $70 per person or $100 to reserve the entire room**

Crane Accommodation (Shared Women Room)
Pay what you can

Includes your admission ticket and accommodation
Enjoy a weekend stay at the newly renovated Crane House Maxwell. This modern space features a queen bed with comfortable linens, a contemporary bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and a fun game area for relaxing downtime.

Designed with an Airbnb-style feel, this stay offers both comfort and convenience for the perfect weekend getaway.



**The cost is $70 per person or $100 to reserve the entire room**

Crane Accommodation (Single Room)
$115

Includes your admission ticket and accommodation


Enjoy a weekend stay at the newly renovated Crane House Maxwell. This modern space features a queen bed with comfortable linens, a contemporary bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and a fun game area for relaxing downtime.


Designed with an Airbnb-style feel, this stay offers both comfort and convenience for the perfect weekend getaway.

Family or Couple Retreat Cabin
$300

Includes your ticket and accommodation

Stay in our newly renovated unit huts, featuring two bedrooms, a full kitchen, cozy living room, and private bathroom — everything you need to feel right at home. Step outside onto your own porch and relax, unwind, and enjoy the peaceful surroundings at your own pace.

Volunteer Ticket Rate
Pay what you can

If you would like to attend but cannot afford the $30 ticket, we understand and still want you to join us! Please select the volunteer ticket option. (Current 2026 Staff, this is a good option for you!)

As a volunteer, your responsibilities may include assisting in the kitchen, cleaning up after the social, signing in attendees, and more.


Thank you for your support!

Event Sponsor - Bronze
$50

Are you interested making an impact? Consider becoming a sponsor:

$50:
- Have a small logo on our Alumni t-shirt
- Logo featured on our website
- Recognition on social media
- Logo presented on slideshow during event


Your sponsorship will not only help us run this special Alumni Event but also allow us to complete a volunteer project that will benefit the 700+ underserved young people we serve.

Sponsor a Ticket
Pay what you can

Can't Attend but would like to sponsor a ticket for someone else?

Thank you for your support to LGFAA | OWLS & HHC

Event Sponsor - Silver
$100

Are you interested making an impact? Consider becoming a sponsor:

$100:
- Have a Medium logo on our Alumni t-shirt
- Logo featured on our website
- Recognition on social media
- Logo presented on slideshow during event


Your sponsorship will not only help us run this special Alumni Event but also allow us to complete a volunteer project that will benefit the 700+ underserved young people we serve.

Event Sponsor - Gold
$500

Are you interested making an impact? Consider becoming a sponsor:

$500:
- Have a front and center logo on our Alumni t-shirt
- Logo featured on our website
- Recognition on social media
- Logo presented on slideshow during event


Your sponsorship will not only help us run this special Alumni Event but also allow us to complete a volunteer project that will benefit the 700+ underserved young people we serve.

Add a donation for Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!