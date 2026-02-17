2026 Alumni Retreat Weekend

Includes your admission ticket and accommodation

Enjoy a weekend stay at the newly renovated Crane House Maxwell. This modern space features a queen bed with comfortable linens, a contemporary bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and a fun game area for relaxing downtime.

Designed with an Airbnb-style feel, this stay offers both comfort and convenience for the perfect weekend getaway.



**The cost is $70 per person or $100 to reserve the entire room**