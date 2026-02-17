2026 Alumni Retreat Weekend

About this event
The offer includes a single admission ticket available at a discounted rate.
Ticket Includes:
Ticket Includes:
Ticket Includes:
- Accommodation in Cabin w/ caretakers (SHARED CABIN)
- Light breakfast (Coffee, Tea & Pastries) on 8/22/26
- Lunch and dinner on 8/23/26
- Brunch on 8/23/26
- Small donation for Alumni Project materials
Ticket includes everything from a single admission ticket but for two: an Alum and their loved one.
Includes your admission ticket and accommodation
Enjoy a weekend stay at the newly renovated Crane House Maxwell. This modern space features a queen bed with comfortable linens, a contemporary bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and a fun game area for relaxing downtime.
Designed with an Airbnb-style feel, this stay offers both comfort and convenience for the perfect weekend getaway.
**The cost is $70 per person or $100 to reserve the entire room**
Includes your admission ticket and accommodation
Enjoy a weekend stay at the newly renovated Crane House Maxwell. This modern space features a queen bed with comfortable linens, a contemporary bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and a fun game area for relaxing downtime.
Designed with an Airbnb-style feel, this stay offers both comfort and convenience for the perfect weekend getaway.
**The cost is $70 per person or $100 to reserve the entire room**
Includes your admission ticket and accommodation
Enjoy a weekend stay at the newly renovated Crane House Maxwell. This modern space features a queen bed with comfortable linens, a contemporary bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and a fun game area for relaxing downtime.
Designed with an Airbnb-style feel, this stay offers both comfort and convenience for the perfect weekend getaway.
Includes your ticket and accommodation
Stay in our newly renovated unit huts, featuring two bedrooms, a full kitchen, cozy living room, and private bathroom — everything you need to feel right at home. Step outside onto your own porch and relax, unwind, and enjoy the peaceful surroundings at your own pace.
If you would like to attend but cannot afford the $30 ticket, we understand and still want you to join us! Please select the volunteer ticket option. (Current 2026 Staff, this is a good option for you!)
As a volunteer, your responsibilities may include assisting in the kitchen, cleaning up after the social, signing in attendees, and more.
Thank you for your support!
Are you interested making an impact? Consider becoming a sponsor:
$50:
- Have a small logo on our Alumni t-shirt
- Logo featured on our website
- Recognition on social media
- Logo presented on slideshow during event
Your sponsorship will not only help us run this special Alumni Event but also allow us to complete a volunteer project that will benefit the 700+ underserved young people we serve.
Can't Attend but would like to sponsor a ticket for someone else?
Thank you for your support to LGFAA | OWLS & HHC
Are you interested making an impact? Consider becoming a sponsor:
$100:
- Have a Medium logo on our Alumni t-shirt
- Logo featured on our website
- Recognition on social media
- Logo presented on slideshow during event
Your sponsorship will not only help us run this special Alumni Event but also allow us to complete a volunteer project that will benefit the 700+ underserved young people we serve.
Are you interested making an impact? Consider becoming a sponsor:
$500:
- Have a front and center logo on our Alumni t-shirt
- Logo featured on our website
- Recognition on social media
- Logo presented on slideshow during event
Your sponsorship will not only help us run this special Alumni Event but also allow us to complete a volunteer project that will benefit the 700+ underserved young people we serve.
$
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