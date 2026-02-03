Amigos De Los Ninos

Amigos De Los Ninos

2026 Amigos Golf Tournament

718 E Rd

La Habra Heights, CA 90631, USA

One Individual Golfer
$400

Includes tee prizes, lunch on the course, and dinner after golf

Corporate Sponsorship
$2,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes---Day of Golf for Four Guests---Lunch and Dinner for Four Guests---Signage on-course and at dinner---Sponsored Bottle of Wine with dinner

Tee Sign
$125

One tee sign placed on the course for all our guests to see.
**TEXT ONLY**

Dinner Only, No Golf
$75

Dinner will begin when golfers finish their round.

Food & Beverage Sponsor
$1,000
Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor golf carts and get custom signage on each cart!

Volunteer Gifts
$1,000

A special THANK YOU to our volunteers who spend the day making sure your day runs smoothly!

