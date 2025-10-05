2026 An Evening for Education Gala - Casino Style

Ruthe Jackson Center

3113 S. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Casino Games Rebuy
$25

When your luck runs out and you still feel lucky, you can rebuy and receive $500 in additional chips.

Individual Tickets
$50

Admission and $1000 Players Cash

Awards Sponsor
$1,500

Advertising on Awards Table, Advertising on Screen and
Social Media Shout Out

Dessert Sponsor
$1,500

Advertising on Dessert Table, Advertising on Screen and Social Media Shout Out

Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,500

Advertising on Photo Booth Pictures, Advertising on Screen and Social Media Shout Out

Full House Sponsor
$5,000

16 Tickets for Admission, $5000 Players Cash Each Person, Advertising on Screen and Social Media Shout Out

Three of a Kind Sponsor
$2,500

8 Tickets for Admission, $3000 Players Cash Each Person, Advertising on Screen and Social Media Shout Out

Table Sponsor
$500

Advertising on Game Table

Dealer's Choice Sponsor
$750

4 Tickets for Admission, $1500 Players Cash Each Person, Advertising on Screen and Social Media Shout Out

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing