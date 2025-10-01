Black Cultural Council of Odessa

Hosted by

Black Cultural Council of Odessa

About this event

Add a donation for Black Cultural Council of Odessa

$

Sales closed

2026 An Evening With the Stars Scholarship Banquet

305 E 5th St

Odessa, TX 79761

Gold Level Sponsor
$7,500

Includes on-stage name recognition, featured social media recognition, half-page full-color ad in the souvenir journal, photo opportunity with guest speaker, and reserved table seating for 8 guests.


Silver Level Sponsor
$5,000

Includes on-stage name recognition, half-page full-color ad in the souvenir journal, photo opportunity with guest speaker, and reserved table seating for 8 guests.

Reserved Table (Table of 8)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes reserved seating for 8 guests, banquet dinner, program, and guest speaker presentation

General Admission
$150

Includes banquet dinner, program, and guest speaker presentation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!