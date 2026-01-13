2026 Anchors Away - Cruise On the Star

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket secures your spot on the Star of Saugatuck, includes hearty appetizers and one complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, and helps provide body safety coloring books for five students through Safe Harbor’s Safe Kids Prevention Program!
Reserved table with five tickets for the event. Each ticket includes heart appetizers and one complimentary non-alcoholic beverage!
- Banner to go on boat
Social media and website recognition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!