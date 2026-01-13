Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

2026 Anchors Away - Cruise On the Star

716 Water St

Saugatuck, MI 49453, USA

One Ticket
$50

Your ticket secures your spot on the Star of Saugatuck, includes hearty appetizers and one complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, and helps provide body safety coloring books for five students through Safe Harbor’s Safe Kids Prevention Program!

Table Sponsorship
$500

Reserved table with five tickets for the event. Each ticket includes heart appetizers and one complimentary non-alcoholic beverage!
- Banner to go on boat
Social media and website recognition

Add a donation for Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

$

