2026 Ancient Faith Singles Retreat 30+

This upcharge includes gluten-free meals for 1 person. You must submit your dietary request to Antiochian Village by 1/20/2025 and indicate your intolerance in order to be accommodated (Celiac, gluten sensitivity, wheat allergy, etc.): www.antiochianvillage.org/special-diet-requests/ In the questions on the next page, please enter the details for the person who needs the gluten-free menu.