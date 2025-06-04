2026 Ancient Faith Singles Retreat 30+

This registration is for a private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 1 person.
This registration is for a shared private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 2 people.
This registration is for a shared private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 3 people.
This ticket includes only meals and sessions for 1 person (no lodging).
This upcharge includes gluten-free meals for 1 person. You must submit your dietary request to Antiochian Village by 1/20/2025 and indicate your intolerance in order to be accommodated (Celiac, gluten sensitivity, wheat allergy, etc.): www.antiochianvillage.org/special-diet-requests/ In the questions on the next page, please enter the details for the person who needs the gluten-free menu.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing