2026 Ancient Faith Women's Retreat

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About this event
This registration is for a private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 1 person.
This registration is for a shared private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 2 people.
This registration is for a shared private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 3 people.
Upgrade your previously-reserved room from a single to a double. Only available to guests who are already registered.
Upgrade your previously-reserved room from a double to a triple room. Only available to guests who are already registered.
This ticket includes only meals and sessions for 1 person (no lodging).
This upcharge includes gluten-free meals for 1 person. You must submit your dietary request to Antiochian Village by 10/7/2025 and indicate your intolerance to be accomodated (Celiac, gluten sensitivity, wheat allergy, etc.): www.antiochianvillage.org/special-diet-requests/
In the questions on the next page, please enter the details for the person who needs the gluten free ticket.
For speakers only. Please reach out to the [email protected] for complete information about guest registration.
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