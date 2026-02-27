2026 Ancient Faith Women's Retreat

This upcharge includes gluten-free meals for 1 person. You must submit your dietary request to Antiochian Village by 10/7/2025 and indicate your intolerance to be accomodated (Celiac, gluten sensitivity, wheat allergy, etc.): www.antiochianvillage.org/special-diet-requests/

In the questions on the next page, please enter the details for the person who needs the gluten free ticket.