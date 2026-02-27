Ancient Faith Ministries

Hosted by

Ancient Faith Ministries

About this event

2026 Ancient Faith Women's Retreat

140 Church Camp Trail

Bolivar, PA 15923, USA

Single registration
$520

This registration is for a private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 1 person.

Double registration
$895
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This registration is for a shared private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 2 people.

Triple registration
$1,215
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This registration is for a shared private room and bath, all meals, and sessions for 3 people.

Upgrade from single to double
$375

Upgrade your previously-reserved room from a single to a double. Only available to guests who are already registered.

Upgrade from double to triple
$320

Upgrade your previously-reserved room from a double to a triple room. Only available to guests who are already registered.

Commuter registration
$275

This ticket includes only meals and sessions for 1 person (no lodging).

Gluten free ticket
$24

This upcharge includes gluten-free meals for 1 person. You must submit your dietary request to Antiochian Village by 10/7/2025 and indicate your intolerance to be accomodated (Celiac, gluten sensitivity, wheat allergy, etc.): www.antiochianvillage.org/special-diet-requests/
In the questions on the next page, please enter the details for the person who needs the gluten free ticket.

Speaker Guest ticket
$300

For speakers only. Please reach out to the [email protected] for complete information about guest registration.

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