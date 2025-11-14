2026 Angel Alliance Membership Fees

About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
This option will cover your participant's 2026 mentorship fees and access to all of the Angel Alliance in-person experiences. No refunds.
Renews monthly
This option will cover your participant's mentorship fees and access to all of the Angel Alliance in-person programs up to the last successful payment. If any payment is unsuccessful, the participant may lose access to the digital course and will be required to pay ticket fees to attend in-person programs. No refunds.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!