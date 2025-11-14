Imperfect Angels Organization

Offered by

Imperfect Angels Organization

About the memberships

2026 Angel Alliance Membership Fees

Annual - Youth Girl (Angel)
$120

Valid until April 7, 2027

This option will cover your participant's 2026 mentorship fees and access to all of the Angel Alliance in-person experiences. No refunds.

Monthly - Youth Girl (Angel)
$12

Renews monthly

This option will cover your participant's mentorship fees and access to all of the Angel Alliance in-person programs up to the last successful payment. If any payment is unsuccessful, the participant may lose access to the digital course and will be required to pay ticket fees to attend in-person programs. No refunds.

Add a donation for Imperfect Angels Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!