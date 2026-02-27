2026 Anniversary Silent Auction

During this semi-private experience, you and your guests will "Get Closer" than ever before! This unique experience offers an up-close-and-personal interactive opportunity and a chance to talk one-on-one with a zoo keeper.





This package also includes zoo admission and free parking.





Select one unique experience...

Galapagos Tortoise: Meet Pagos and Boxie, our two gentle giants. This hands-on experience includes giving our giant tortoises a rub down, feeding them or giving them a tortoise shower.

Animal Ambassadors: Interact, get photos and have fun with 3 of our education animal ambassadors like "Dasy" the armadillo, "Forest" the porcupine, "Chloe" the kinkajou or many other amazing animals.

Goats: Learn from our keepers are you interact with the goats, discover what they like to eat and do and get to know them personally. Don't miss the chance to pose with a photo with your favorite goat!





Value: $376