2026 Anniversary Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to this delicious gourmet gift basket from Crafty Steere! Packed with a variety of sweet and savory treats—including artisan crackers, gourmet nuts, Swedish ginger snaps, lingonberry preserves, pickled snacks, olive oil, and more—this basket is perfect for entertaining, creating a charcuterie board, or enjoying a cozy snack night at home.
A tasty assortment everyone will love—bid high and enjoy! 🍪🧀✨
Value: $175
Starting bid
🌿 Enjoy a year of beauty, history, and seasonal events with a One-Year Family Membership to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens! This basket also includes fun Stan Hywet merchandise—a cozy hoodie, a stylish hat, and a reusable tote bag—so you can show off your love for this Akron treasure wherever you go.
Perfect for families, garden lovers, and local history enthusiasts! 🌸
Value: $250
Starting bid
🏃♂️ Lace up and hit the Blue Line! This basket includes a 2026 Akron Marathon Team Relay entry plus fun Run Akron gear to get you race-day ready—hat, water bottle, drawstring bag, pouch, and stickers.
Perfect for runners, aspiring runners, or anyone who enjoys collecting running gear while thinking about running. Bid now and start training… tomorrow! 😄
Value: $400
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with this Akron-themed home run package! ⚾
Show off your local pride with a stylish Eddie’s Main Street hat and shirt, then treat yourself to a delicious bite with a gift card to the Diamond Deli—because cheering for your team works up an appetite!
But wait… the real grand slam: four tickets to see the Akron RubberDucks! Grab your friends, enjoy some baseball, snack like a champion, and see if the Ducks can knock one out of the park.
Bid high, bid often—this package is sure to make a splash… and unlike a rubber duck in the bathtub, this one’s guaranteed to bring the quack-ups! 🛁⚾
Value: $200
Starting bid
🥃🍷Indulge in an evening of rich flavors and smooth finishes with this sophisticated collection. Enjoy two exceptional Napa Valley cabernets—Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon and Markham Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon—perfect for pairing with a great meal or sharing with friends.
For whiskey lovers, savor the bold character of Angel’s Envy Finished Rye and the smooth, approachable Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon. To complete the experience, the basket also includes a selection of premium cigars for the perfect after-dinner indulgence.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply relaxing at the end of a long day, this basket has everything you need to raise a glass and enjoy the moment. Cheers!
Value: $275
Starting bid
🎶🎭 Show your love for the city with this fun Akron-themed collection featuring cozy Highland Square Neighborhood Association gear, cool PorchRokr Music and Art Festival swag, stickers, and a stylish PoochRokr bandana. Perfect for anyone who enjoys local music, art, and a little neighborhood pride.
The fun continues with a gift certificate to the Rialto Theatre, four tickets to the Tuesday Musical Association Season Finale featuring soprano Renée Fleming, and $10 in Swensons Drive-In coins for a well-earned Galley Boy break.
Bid high—this basket proves that in Akron, the arts are classy, the burgers are legendary, and the swag is porch-rockin’ good. 🎶🍔
Value: $230
Starting bid
🎨Celebrate creativity and culture with this Family Membership to the Akron Art Museum! Enjoy a year of inspiring exhibitions, family-friendly programs, and plenty of reasons to make art part of your everyday life.
Show off your museum pride with a copy of VIEW Magazine, assorted collection catalogs, an Akron Art Museum t-shirt, two shot glasses, and a set of fun water bottle stickers—perfect for any art enthusiast who loves their hometown’s creative scene. Bid high and let your inner art critic shine! 🖼️
Value: $200
Starting bid
Love coffee? Love Akron? Love functioning before 9 a.m.? Then this basket is calling your name. Enjoy mugs and gift cards from The Well 675, Artisan Coffee, and Akron Coffee Roasters, plus beans to grind at home for your perfect cup. Local coffee. Local love. Maximum caffeine.☕
Value: $260
Starting bid
Love Hope Soap? Then you’re going to want to bid on this one. This basket is packed with favorites like body nectar, handmade shea butter soap, bath bombs, a gift card, and other delightful treats. Basically, everything you need to smell fantastic and pretend your bathroom is a luxury spa.
Value: $225
Starting bid
During this semi-private experience, you and your guests will "Get Closer" than ever before! This unique experience offers an up-close-and-personal interactive opportunity and a chance to talk one-on-one with a zoo keeper.
This package also includes zoo admission and free parking.
Select one unique experience...
Galapagos Tortoise: Meet Pagos and Boxie, our two gentle giants. This hands-on experience includes giving our giant tortoises a rub down, feeding them or giving them a tortoise shower.
Animal Ambassadors: Interact, get photos and have fun with 3 of our education animal ambassadors like "Dasy" the armadillo, "Forest" the porcupine, "Chloe" the kinkajou or many other amazing animals.
Goats: Learn from our keepers are you interact with the goats, discover what they like to eat and do and get to know them personally. Don't miss the chance to pose with a photo with your favorite goat!
Value: $376
Starting bid
Hike, hydrate, and hop on a train—this basket is the ultimate Akron adventure starter pack. Explore the trails at Summit Metro Parks, stay refreshed with a ThermoFlask bottle, then kick back with pint glasses and goodies from Akronym Brewing and Lock 15 Brewing Company.
It also includes passes for a scenic ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad—because sometimes the best way to enjoy nature is to let the train do the work. 🚂🥾🍻
Value: $250
Starting bid
Ready to turn up the heat and your snack game? This basket is packed with Not Yo’ Daddy’s famous hot sauces—perfect for anyone who thinks “mild” is a personality flaw. Along with bold flavors, you get a festive sombrero, a colorful blanket to cool down your mouth (or just look cool), and a few surprise goodies to keep the fiesta going.
Warning: May cause spontaneous salsa dancing and a sudden craving for tacos. Bid high and bring the heat home! 🌶️🔥🎉
Value: $150
Starting bid
🎭🏒Ready to cross enemy lines? Take a short trip up north with two loge tickets to The Outsiders at Playhouse Square and two lower bowl tickets to see the Cleveland Monsters in action.
And since you’re already there, you might as well lean into it with some Cleveland Cavaliers swag—including a t-shirt, mini pennant, pen, and hat.
We won’t judge… much. Just remember to come back to Akron when the fun is over. 😉
Value: $390
Starting bid
Need an excuse to slow down? This basket has you covered. Cozy up with fluffy socks, enjoy gourmet chocolate from Pacari, and unwind with the books Bloom How You Must by Tara Schuster and Moments of Mindfulness. There’s even a portable eye massager to help melt away the day’s stress.
And when you’re ready for a true getaway, enjoy a $200 coupon book for dining, spa services, and experiences at Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa.
Chocolate, cozy vibes, and a spa escape—what more could you need? Bid high and treat yourself! ✨🍫🧦
Value: $280
Starting bid
Do you have a mountain of beloved T-shirts you just can’t bring yourself to part with? (Concerts, races, college clubs… that one shirt from 2009 you might wear again someday.) Instead of letting them live forever in a drawer, turn them into something you’ll actually use—a custom T-shirt quilt!
This item gives you the chance to repurpose your favorite tees into a cozy, one-of-a-kind quilt that shows off your memories and keeps you warm. Finally, a solution to the “I can’t throw this away!” problem. Bid high and give those shirts their second act! 🧵🧺
Value: $450
Starting bid
Ready for a day of winter fun and year-round laughs?
Hit the slopes with two All-Day Lift Tickets, Equipment Rentals, and Group Lessons at Snow Trails—perfect for beginners, pros, or anyone whose main skiing skill is falling gracefully.
Then keep the fun going with access cards to Sluggers & Putters, where you can swing in the batting cages, putt your way to victory, or just enjoy some friendly competition.
Ski fast, swing hard, and remember: snow makes falling look way cooler. ❄️⛷️⚾
Value: $300
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted a one-of-a-kind portrait of your favorite furry (or feathered!) companion? Now’s your chance! This item is a custom pet portrait by Akron artist Julienne Hogarth.
Known for her vibrant and expressive style, Julienne’s work is a study in color and a celebration of the natural world. Through her exploration of color and texture, she creates artwork that captures personality, movement, and life. Her pieces incorporate mediums such as watercolor, fabric dyes, collage, acrylic, and oil painting.
Give your beloved pet the spotlight they deserve—and take home a unique work of art at the same time. Bid high and let your pet become the masterpiece! 🐾🎨
Value: Priceless
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!