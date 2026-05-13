2026 Annual ABCS Diplomate Retreat Registration

About this event
Your registration includes the Welcome Reception, Breakfast & Business Meeting, Lunch & Expert Panel, Gala Cocktail Hour, Gala Dinner & Award Ceremony, and Farewell Brunch. There will be more information to come regarding registration for optional group events such as Group Golf Reservations, Group Dinner Reservations, and Group Winery Tour/Tasting Reservations.
The Guest Pass includes all social activities: the Welcome Mixer, group dinners, Awards Luncheon, Gala Dinner, and Farewell Brunch. Guests are welcome to join optional activities (golf, spa, tours) at their own expense.
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