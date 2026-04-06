2026 Annual Awards Banquet

Dear Parents and Guardians,

We’re looking forward to celebrating our student musicians at the upcoming Band & Orchestra Awards Banquet and want to clarify how registration works.

Student Musician Ticket Registration (Free – Required):

As part of teaching responsibility and independence, all students musicians enrolled in the Band or Orchestra programs are required to register themselves for the banquet.

These students will select a Student Musician Ticket (Free) and choose their meal option on their own.

Please do not register for your student if they are enrolled in Band or Orchestra.





Parent/Guardian/Family Ticket (Paid):

Parents, guardians and students not enrolled in South Band & Orchestra should purchase only their own $30 ticket(s).

Important note about eligibility:

✅ Student Musicians currently enrolled in Band or Orchestra attend for free

❌ Students who are not enrolled in Band or Orchestra are considered guests and must purchase a paid ticket , just like adults

✔️ If your child has already registered, their seat and meal choice are confirmed. Food options for your ticket are also included below.

✔️ If you are unsure whether your student musician has registered, please check with them before completing your purchase.

Thank you for supporting both the event and our goal of helping students develop responsibility. We’re excited to celebrate their accomplishments together!