2026 Annual Awards Banquet

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About this event
Dear Parents and Guardians,
We’re looking forward to celebrating our student musicians at the upcoming Band & Orchestra Awards Banquet and want to clarify how registration works.
Student Musician Ticket Registration (Free – Required):
As part of teaching responsibility and independence, all students musicians enrolled in the Band or Orchestra programs are required to register themselves for the banquet.
These students will select a Student Musician Ticket (Free) and choose their meal option on their own.
Please do not register for your student if they are enrolled in Band or Orchestra.
Parent/Guardian/Family Ticket (Paid):
Parents, guardians and students not enrolled in South Band & Orchestra should purchase only their own $30 ticket(s).
Important note about eligibility:
✔️ If your child has already registered, their seat and meal choice are confirmed. Food options for your ticket are also included below.
✔️ If you are unsure whether your student musician has registered, please check with them before completing your purchase.
Thank you for supporting both the event and our goal of helping students develop responsibility. We’re excited to celebrate their accomplishments together!
Attention Band & Orchestra Students:
You are responsible for registering yourself for the Band & Orchestra Awards Banquet.
As part of building independence and responsibility, each student must “purchase” their own FREE student ticket using the event registration link.
✅ You will:
❗ Your parents should NOT register for you. They will only register and pay for their own ticket(s).
If you plan to attend the banquet, you must complete your registration by the deadline, even though the ticket is free.
If you are unsure whether you’ve registered, check your confirmation email or log in again to confirm.
This is required to reserve your seat and meal.
We’re excited to celebrate you—don’t forget this step!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!