Alumni Association Of Sandy Creek Central School District Inc

Alumni Association Of Sandy Creek Central School District Inc

2026 Annual Banquet Reservation

124 Salisbury St

Sandy Creek, NY 13145, USA

Banquet Reservation
$20

This reservation includes cocktail reception, dinner, dessert & annual dues (Our Annual Business Meeting will take place immediately following dinner).

Jo-Ann Meister Nursing Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can
A. Elmo Cole Memorial Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can
Margaret Chase Mem. English Teaching Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can
STEAM Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can
Ruth M. Williamson RN Mem. Health Related-Prof. Scholarship
Pay what you can
Jeanne Y. McKown Teaching Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can
Anthony Rolando Memorial Scholarship
Pay what you can
Janacek Family Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can

*New this year

Margaret Hollis Kastler Continuing Education Scholarship
Pay what you can
History Fund Donation
Pay what you can
Raffle Drawing Ticket item
Raffle Drawing Ticket
$5

To enter the drawing, purchase as many tickets as you wish. Winners will be drawn at random at the annual banquet. All tickets are good for all drawings! Three (3) $50.00 drawings and one (1) $100.00 drawing.

*You do not need to be present to win


$

