The Fallen Outdoors Team NC

Hosted by

The Fallen Outdoors Team NC

About this event

2026 Annual Banquet

203 College Cir

Morehead City, NC 28557, USA

Corporate Table
$1,050

Includes admission, reserved table, open bar and dinner for 8.

Entry into high-end gun raffle exclusive to corporate sponsors (1/20 chance of winning) ($1000+ value).

10 books of tier tickets ($1000 value), 4 sports-specific winner takes all raffle tables ($80 value).

1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler ($40 value), 2 Fallen Outdoor hats and 2 Fallen Outdoors t-shirts ($90 value). Special custom engraved plaque exclusive to corporate sponsors, business will be showcased throughout the evening on slide presentation.

1 bottle of mid-range liquor of the sponsor's choosing ($60 value).

Please email [email protected] with liquor selection and shirt sizes.

Business may email [email protected] to discuss advertisement request by August 1, 2026.


Corporate tables sales will end August 12, 2026. No SALES AT THE DOOR.

Individual Sponsor
$250

Includes admission for 2 into the banquet, dinner and open bar.

Entry into gun raffle exclusive to individual sponsors. ($500 value)

4 books of tier raffle tickets ($400 value).

1 custom Fallen Outdoors tumbler ($40 value)

1 Fallen Outdoors hat and 1 Fallen Outdoors t-shirt ($45 value).

Email [email protected] with shirt size.

Couple Tickets
$75

Includes admission for two into the banquet, dinner and open bar.

Individual Tickets
$50

Includes admission for one into the banquet, dinner and open bar.

Children (ages 11-17)
$25

Entry for one child (ages 11-17), dinner and entry into child's table raffle.

Bronze Raffle Package
$100

Includes 2 books of tier raffle tickets ($200 value)

Silver Raffle Package
$200

Includes 4 books of tier raffle tickets ($400 value).

Gold Raffle Package
$400

Includes 8 books of tier raffle tickets, 4 tickets to sports-specific winner takes all raffle and 25 tickets to bucket raffle. ($905 value)

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