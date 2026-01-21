2026 Annual Banquet

Includes admission, reserved table, open bar and dinner for 8.

Entry into high-end gun raffle exclusive to corporate sponsors (1/20 chance of winning) ($1000+ value).

10 books of tier tickets ($1000 value), 4 sports-specific winner takes all raffle tables ($80 value).

1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler ($40 value), 2 Fallen Outdoor hats and 2 Fallen Outdoors t-shirts ($90 value). Special custom engraved plaque exclusive to corporate sponsors, business will be showcased throughout the evening on slide presentation.

1 bottle of mid-range liquor of the sponsor's choosing ($60 value).

Please email [email protected] with liquor selection and shirt sizes.

Business may email [email protected] to discuss advertisement request by August 1, 2026.





Corporate tables sales will end August 12, 2026. No SALES AT THE DOOR.