2026 Annual Banquet

About this event
Includes admission, reserved table, open bar and dinner for 8.
Entry into high-end gun raffle exclusive to corporate sponsors (1/20 chance of winning) ($1000+ value).
10 books of tier tickets ($1000 value), 4 sports-specific winner takes all raffle tables ($80 value).
1 custom engraved Fallen Outdoors tumbler ($40 value), 2 Fallen Outdoor hats and 2 Fallen Outdoors t-shirts ($90 value). Special custom engraved plaque exclusive to corporate sponsors, business will be showcased throughout the evening on slide presentation.
1 bottle of mid-range liquor of the sponsor's choosing ($60 value).
Please email [email protected] with liquor selection and shirt sizes.
Business may email [email protected] to discuss advertisement request by August 1, 2026.
Corporate tables sales will end August 12, 2026. No SALES AT THE DOOR.
Includes admission for 2 into the banquet, dinner and open bar.
Entry into gun raffle exclusive to individual sponsors. ($500 value)
4 books of tier raffle tickets ($400 value).
1 custom Fallen Outdoors tumbler ($40 value)
1 Fallen Outdoors hat and 1 Fallen Outdoors t-shirt ($45 value).
Email [email protected] with shirt size.
Includes admission for two into the banquet, dinner and open bar.
Includes admission for one into the banquet, dinner and open bar.
Entry for one child (ages 11-17), dinner and entry into child's table raffle.
Includes 2 books of tier raffle tickets ($200 value)
Includes 4 books of tier raffle tickets ($400 value).
Includes 8 books of tier raffle tickets, 4 tickets to sports-specific winner takes all raffle and 25 tickets to bucket raffle. ($905 value)
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