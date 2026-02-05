2026 APC Annual Banquet & Silent Auction

About this event
4 left!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Reserve a table for 6 under YOUR LAST NAME. You’ll receive all 6 tickets once payment is complete and will be responsible to distribute them to your guests. Please let guests know the table is reserved under YOUR LAST NAME.
Reserve a table for 12 under YOUR LAST NAME. You’ll receive all 12 tickets once payment is complete and will be responsible to distribute them to your guests. Please let guests know the table is reserved under YOUR LAST NAME.
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