Alliance Pregnancy Center

Hosted by

Alliance Pregnancy Center

About this event

2026 APC Annual Banquet & Silent Auction

420 W Simpson St

Alliance, OH 44601, USA

General Admission
$50

4 left!

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Reserve a Table for 6 Ticket
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve a table for 6 under YOUR LAST NAME. You’ll receive all 6 tickets once payment is complete and will be responsible to distribute them to your guests. Please let guests know the table is reserved under YOUR LAST NAME.

Reserve Table of 12 Ticket
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Reserve a table for 12 under YOUR LAST NAME. You’ll receive all 12 tickets once payment is complete and will be responsible to distribute them to your guests. Please let guests know the table is reserved under YOUR LAST NAME.

Add a donation for Alliance Pregnancy Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!