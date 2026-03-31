Celebrate the Arts at the Catskill Mountain Foundation: Annual Benefit 2026

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About this event
Gather your community for a vibrant afternoon of art, performance, and celebration at the Orpheum, and enjoy the benefit experience together in support of CMF.
• 10 tickets to the Benefit
• 10 tickets to CMF performances
• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins
• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises
Invite friends, family, or fellow arts supporters to share in a memorable afternoon filled with performance, conversation, and creative encounters throughout the space.
• 8 tickets to the Benefit
• 8 tickets to CMF performances
• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins
• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises
A warm and celebratory way to experience the benefit with a smaller group, while enjoying the energy of the afternoon and the artistry woven throughout the Orpheum.
• 6 tickets to the Benefit
• 6 tickets to CMF performances
• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins
• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises
Perfect for a more intimate group, this ticket option offers a shared afternoon of art, performance, and community in support of Catskill Mountain Foundation.
• 4 tickets to the Benefit
• 4 tickets to CMF performances
• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins
• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises
Enjoy an elevated start to the afternoon with early access to the Orpheum, a special mimosa reception, and one-on-one connection with artists from the Catskill Mountain Foundation community.
• 1 ticket to the Benefit
• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins
• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises
Join us for the full Benefit experience, including the reception and performance, and enjoy an immersive afternoon of art and community in support of CMF.
• 1 ticket to the Benefit party and performance
Attend the featured performance by dancers from the New York City Ballet and enjoy this special artistic moment at the Orpheum.
• 1 ticket to the performance
• Does not include the cocktail reception
$
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