Catskill Mountain Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Catskill Mountain Foundation Inc

About this event

Celebrate the Arts at the Catskill Mountain Foundation: Annual Benefit 2026

6050 Main St

Tannersville, NY 12485, USA

Bring Your Community, 10 Guests
$10,000

Gather your community for a vibrant afternoon of art, performance, and celebration at the Orpheum, and enjoy the benefit experience together in support of CMF.


• 10 tickets to the Benefit

• 10 tickets to CMF performances

• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins

• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises

Artful Gathering, 8 Guests
$5,000

Invite friends, family, or fellow arts supporters to share in a memorable afternoon filled with performance, conversation, and creative encounters throughout the space.


• 8 tickets to the Benefit

• 8 tickets to CMF performances

• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins

• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises

In the Company of Friends, 6 Guests
$2,500

A warm and celebratory way to experience the benefit with a smaller group, while enjoying the energy of the afternoon and the artistry woven throughout the Orpheum.


• 6 tickets to the Benefit

• 6 tickets to CMF performances

• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins

• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises

Creative Diamond, 4 Guests
$1,000

Perfect for a more intimate group, this ticket option offers a shared afternoon of art, performance, and community in support of Catskill Mountain Foundation.


• 4 tickets to the Benefit

• 4 tickets to CMF performances

• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins

• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises

VIP Artist Access, Single Ticket
$250

Enjoy an elevated start to the afternoon with early access to the Orpheum, a special mimosa reception, and one-on-one connection with artists from the Catskill Mountain Foundation community.


• 1 ticket to the Benefit

• Includes early entry with VIP Artist Access, featuring a special mimosa reception 30 minutes before the Benefit begins

• A special gift from Catskill Mountain Foundation, plus a few additional surprises

Reception and Performance, Single Ticket
$200

Join us for the full Benefit experience, including the reception and performance, and enjoy an immersive afternoon of art and community in support of CMF.


• 1 ticket to the Benefit party and performance

Show Only, General Admission
$50

Attend the featured performance by dancers from the New York City Ballet and enjoy this special artistic moment at the Orpheum.


• 1 ticket to the performance

• Does not include the cocktail reception

Add a donation for Catskill Mountain Foundation Inc

$

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