2026 Annual Benefit for Palestine

Join us for the 2026 Annual Benefit hosted by The Union of Palestinian American Women on September 19, 2026. This special evening brings our community together to celebrate Palestinian heritage, uplift voices, and support meaningful humanitarian and cultural initiatives. Through connection, advocacy and generosity, we continue building hope and opportunity for future generations. We invite you to stand with us for an inspiring night of unity, resilience, and impact. Purchase your tickets today and be part of the movement.