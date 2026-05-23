2026 Annual Benefit for Palestine

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About this event
Join us for the 2026 Annual Benefit hosted by The Union of Palestinian American Women on September 19, 2026. This special evening brings our community together to celebrate Palestinian heritage, uplift voices, and support meaningful humanitarian and cultural initiatives. Through connection, advocacy and generosity, we continue building hope and opportunity for future generations. We invite you to stand with us for an inspiring night of unity, resilience, and impact. Purchase your tickets today and be part of the movement.
Includes seating for ten in our gold seating section.
Includes seating for ten in our silver seating section.
Includes seating for ten in our bronze seating section.
This option is a donation only and does not include admission or access to the event. We sincerely appreciate your support and generosity.
Pre-purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes. No need to be present to win. Raffle tickets can be picked up at check-in. This option is for raffle tickets only and does not include admission or access to the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!