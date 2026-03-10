National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc., Prince William County Chapter

Hosted by

National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Inc., Prince William County Chapter

About this event

2026 Annual Black Tie Gala

2799 Richmond Hwy

Arlington, VA 22202, USA

Early Bird - NCBW Leadership - Table 1
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

See event description for table location

Early Bird - NCBW Leadership - Table 2
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

See event description for table location

Early Bird - NCBW Leadership - Table 3
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

See event description for table location

Early Bird - VIP - Table 1
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

See event description for table location

Early Bird - VIP - Table 2
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

See event description for table location

Early Bird - VIP - Table 3
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

See event description for table location

Early Bird - VIP Seat - Table 4
$125

VIP Seat Table 4

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Early Bird - VIP Seat - Table 5
$125

VIP Seat Table 5

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Early Bird - VIP Seat - Table 6
$125

VIP Seat Table 6

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Early Bird - VIP Seat - Table 7
$125

VIP Seat Table 7

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Early Bird - VIP Seat - Table 8
$125

VIP Seat Table 8

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 2
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 2

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 3
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 3

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 4
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 4

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 5
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 5

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 6
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 6

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 7
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 7

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 8
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 8

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 9
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 9

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 11
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 11

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 12
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 12

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 13
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 13

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 14
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 14

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 15
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 15

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 16
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 16

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 17
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 17

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 18
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 18

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 19
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 19

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 21
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 21

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 22
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 22

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 23
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 23

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 27
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 27

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 28
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 28

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 30
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 30

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 31
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 31

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 32
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 32

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 33
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 33

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 37
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 37

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 38
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 38

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 39
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 39

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 40
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 40

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 41
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 41

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 42
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 42

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 43
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 43

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 47
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 47

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 48
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 48

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 49
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 49

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Early Bird - General Admission - Table 51
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 51

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 52
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 52

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 53
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 53

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 54
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 54

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 57
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 57

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 58
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 58

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 59
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 59

See event description for table location

Early Bird - General Admission - Table 61
$100

General Admission Seat- Table 61

See event description for table location

Early Bird - Gala Assessment
$500

For NCBW Sisters ONLY.

Only select if NOT attending the Gala

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