2026 Annual Black Tie Gala

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About this event
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Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
See event description for table location
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
See event description for table location
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
See event description for table location
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
See event description for table location
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
See event description for table location
VIP Seat Table 4
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VIP Seat Table 5
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VIP Seat Table 6
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VIP Seat Table 7
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VIP Seat Table 8
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General Admission Seat- Table 2
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General Admission Seat- Table 3
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General Admission Seat- Table 4
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General Admission Seat- Table 5
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General Admission Seat- Table 6
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General Admission Seat- Table 7
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General Admission Seat- Table 8
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General Admission Seat- Table 9
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General Admission Seat- Table 11
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General Admission Seat- Table 12
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General Admission Seat- Table 13
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General Admission Seat- Table 14
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General Admission Seat- Table 15
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General Admission Seat- Table 16
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General Admission Seat- Table 17
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General Admission Seat- Table 18
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General Admission Seat- Table 19
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General Admission Seat- Table 21
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General Admission Seat- Table 22
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General Admission Seat- Table 23
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General Admission Seat- Table 27
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General Admission Seat- Table 28
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General Admission Seat- Table 30
See event description for table location
General Admission Seat- Table 31
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General Admission Seat- Table 32
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General Admission Seat- Table 33
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General Admission Seat- Table 37
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General Admission Seat- Table 38
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General Admission Seat- Table 39
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General Admission Seat- Table 40
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General Admission Seat- Table 41
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General Admission Seat- Table 42
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General Admission Seat- Table 43
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General Admission Seat- Table 47
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General Admission Seat- Table 48
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General Admission Seat- Table 49
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General Admission Seat- Table 51
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General Admission Seat- Table 52
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General Admission Seat- Table 53
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General Admission Seat- Table 54
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General Admission Seat- Table 57
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General Admission Seat- Table 58
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General Admission Seat- Table 59
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General Admission Seat- Table 61
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For NCBW Sisters ONLY.
Only select if NOT attending the Gala
$
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