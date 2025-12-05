Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

Hosted by

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

About this event

2026 Annual Breakfast

1100 Camellia Blvd

Lafayette, LA 70508, USA

Individual Tickets
$40

Enjoy the full program and breakfast for one!

Table (10 Tickets)
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the full program and breakfast for 10 people!

Foundation Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables (20 tickets), logo on slideshow, social media post acknowledging sponsorship, invitation to home dedication and Habitour.

Framework Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables (20 tickets), logo on program, 3 table placards, logo on slideshow, social media post acknowledging sponsorship, invitation to home dedication and Habitour.

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables (20 tickets), half page program ad, sponsor sign at the event, 3 table placards, logo on slideshow, social media post acknowledging sponsorship, invitation to home dedication and Habitour.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

3 tables (30 tickets), full page program ad, recognition as presenting sponsor on day of signage, opportunity to speak at the event, 3 table placards, logo on slideshow, social media post acknowledging sponsorship, invitation to home dedication and Habitour.

Add a donation for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

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