2026 Annual Breakfast

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program and breakfast for one!
Enjoy the full program and breakfast for 10 people!
2 tables (20 tickets), logo on slideshow, social media post acknowledging sponsorship, invitation to home dedication and Habitour.
2 tables (20 tickets), logo on program, 3 table placards, logo on slideshow, social media post acknowledging sponsorship, invitation to home dedication and Habitour.
2 tables (20 tickets), half page program ad, sponsor sign at the event, 3 table placards, logo on slideshow, social media post acknowledging sponsorship, invitation to home dedication and Habitour.
3 tables (30 tickets), full page program ad, recognition as presenting sponsor on day of signage, opportunity to speak at the event, 3 table placards, logo on slideshow, social media post acknowledging sponsorship, invitation to home dedication and Habitour.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!