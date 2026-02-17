2026 Annual Brew & 'Cue and Cornhole Tournament

About this event
$
This ticket grants AIA New Orleans architects and professional affiliate members a single entry for the BBQ competition (does NOT include cornhole tournament).
This ticket grants non-AIA New Orleans members a single entry for the BBQ competition (does NOT include cornhole tournament).
This ticket grants entry for day-of event purchasers (does NOT include cornhole tournament).
This ticket grants entry to kids 13-18 (kids 12 and under enter free) (does NOT include cornhole tournament).
Select this ticket if you'd like to enter our cornhole tournament and will great prizes! This entry is for 2 people (one team)(does not include an entry ticket)
• TEN TICKETS to the cook-off
event
• THREE CORNHOLE TEAMS
for tournament (6 players)
• On-site promotional signage
• Verbal recognition at the cook-off
AND AN OPPORTUNITY TO
SPEAK.
• Brand recognition on website and
promotional materials
• Logo recognition in all promotions
(including souvenirs)
• Brand recognition of “AIA Brew &
‘Cue, presented by _____.
• Sponsor may bring branded merch/
items for distribution.
• EIGHT TICKETS to cook-off
event
• TWO CORNHOLE TEAM
for tournament (4 players)
• On-site promotional signage
• Verbal recognition at the cook-off
• Name recognition on website and
promotional materials
• Logo recognition in all promotions
(including souvenirs)
• Sponsor may bring branded merch/
items for distribution.
SIX TICKETS to the cook-off event
• ONE CORNHOLE TEAM
for tournament (2 players)
• Brand recognition on the website and
promotional materials.
• FOUR TICKETS to cook-off event
• ONE CORNHOLE TEAM
for tournament (2 players)
• On-site promotional signage
• Verbal recognition at the cook-off
• Brand recognition on website and
promotional materials.
• TWO TICKETS to cook-off
event
• ONE CORNHOLE TEAM for tournament (2 players)
• On-site promotional signage
• Verbal recognition at the cook-off
• Brand recognition on website and
promotional materials.
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