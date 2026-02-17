The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

Hosted by

The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

About this event

2026 Annual Brew & 'Cue and Cornhole Tournament

Add a donation for The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

$

AIANO Architect/Professional Affiliate Member
$35

This ticket grants AIA New Orleans architects and professional affiliate members a single entry for the BBQ competition (does NOT include cornhole tournament).

Non-AIANO Member
$45

This ticket grants non-AIA New Orleans members a single entry for the BBQ competition (does NOT include cornhole tournament).

Day-of BBQ Entry
$50

This ticket grants entry for day-of event purchasers (does NOT include cornhole tournament).

Children's Ticket (13-18 years old)
$15

This ticket grants entry to kids 13-18 (kids 12 and under enter free) (does NOT include cornhole tournament).

Cornhole Team Entry
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Select this ticket if you'd like to enter our cornhole tournament and will great prizes! This entry is for 2 people (one team)(does not include an entry ticket)

Whole Hog Presenting Sponsorship
$2,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• TEN TICKETS to the cook-off

event

• THREE CORNHOLE TEAMS

for tournament (6 players)

• On-site promotional signage

• Verbal recognition at the cook-off

AND AN OPPORTUNITY TO

SPEAK.

• Brand recognition on website and

promotional materials

• Logo recognition in all promotions

(including souvenirs)

• Brand recognition of “AIA Brew &

‘Cue, presented by _____.

• Sponsor may bring branded merch/

items for distribution.

Pitmaster Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• EIGHT TICKETS to cook-off

event

• TWO CORNHOLE TEAM

for tournament (4 players)

• On-site promotional signage

• Verbal recognition at the cook-off

• Name recognition on website and

promotional materials

• Logo recognition in all promotions

(including souvenirs)

• Sponsor may bring branded merch/

items for distribution.

Grill & Game Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

SIX TICKETS to the cook-off event

• ONE CORNHOLE TEAM

for tournament (2 players)

• Brand recognition on the website and

promotional materials.

'Cue Krewe Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• FOUR TICKETS to cook-off event

• ONE CORNHOLE TEAM

for tournament (2 players)

• On-site promotional signage

• Verbal recognition at the cook-off

• Brand recognition on website and

promotional materials.

Low & Slow Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• TWO TICKETS to cook-off

event

• ONE CORNHOLE TEAM for tournament (2 players)

• On-site promotional signage

• Verbal recognition at the cook-off

• Brand recognition on website and

promotional materials.

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