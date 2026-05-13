2026 Annual Casino Night Gala for Krystian Klekot

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with a sit-down dinner and an open bar.
- Includes 4 Gala Tickets
- Premium logo placement on event materials
- Recognition on event signage & displays
- Verbal recognition during the event
- Social media recognition
- Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event
- Includes 2 Gala Tickets
- Logo placement on select event materials
- Social media recognition
- Recognition during the event
$
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