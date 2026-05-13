Hearts of Hope - The Damian Baran Foundation

Hosted by

Hearts of Hope - The Damian Baran Foundation

About this event

2026 Annual Casino Night Gala for Krystian Klekot

8831 W 143rd St

Orland Park, IL 60462, USA

General Admission
$130

Enjoy the full program with a sit-down dinner and an open bar.

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Includes 4 Gala Tickets
- Premium logo placement on event materials
- Recognition on event signage & displays
- Verbal recognition during the event
- Social media recognition
- Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Includes 2 Gala Tickets
- Logo placement on select event materials
- Social media recognition
- Recognition during the event

Add a donation for Hearts of Hope - The Damian Baran Foundation

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